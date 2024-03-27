Close
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

What’s new at Chase Field for the 2024 D-backs season?

Mar 27, 2024, 8:09 AM

Bailey Leasure's Profile Picture

BY BAILEY LEASURE


Arizona Sports

New themed burgers, giveaways and enhanced ballpark features will be available to Arizona Diamondbacks fans at Chase Field this season.

The D-backs will open the 2024 regular season at home against the Colorado Rockies at 7:10 p.m. MST Thursday.

Friday will see the team be presented with National League Championship rings during a pregame ceremony, while Corbin Carroll bobbleheads will be given out to early arriving fans before he’s honored with his Rookie of the Year trophy on Saturday.

While those are the highlights of the 2024 opening series, here’s what is new for fans to enjoy at Chase Field the entire year.

New food at Chase Field for 2024

The full menu is available online.

Gonzo’s Grill (Section 142):

Fried Chicken Sandwich Box
Panko Crusted Chicken Tender Box

Bat Flip Burgers (Section 118):

Classic Smash
Green Chile Queso Smash

Four Peaks (Section 139):

Pub Pretzel Scoop
Kiltlifter Beer Bratwurst

A-Zona Street Tacos (Section 208):
Chicken Tinga Nacho Helmet
Barbacoa Beef Souvenir Helmet

Carvery Cart (Section 130):

Chimichurri Tri Tip Sandwich

Taste of Chase (Section 130):

XL Footlong Sonoran Style Dog
Millionaire Steak Sandwich
Korean Pork Belly Nachos

New Chase Field lighting and audio

Chase Field will have new lighting at the park this season, which features 482 energy-efficient LED lights, 48 of which are colored and have color-changing capabilities.

The lighting adds benefits such as better visibility, reduced energy use and improved broadcast quality.

Another notable addition to Chase Field this season will be a new sound system.

The system’s speakers will provide more clarity while having the same audio levels as previous seasons.

Additionally, microphones were installed to collect the sounds of home plate and help enhance the D-backs broadcasts’ sound.

Giveaways

The D-backs will have numerous promotions and giveaways throughout the season, which includes opening weekend against the Rockies.

Opening Day will see the team give away 40,000 NL Champions rally towels for fans.

On Friday, Arizona will give away t-shirts to celebrate the 2023 National League pennant. The first 20,000 fans will get a shirt and postgame fireworks will follow the game.

Saturday will celebrate Carroll’s 2023 NL Rookie of the Year award with a commemorative bobblehead. The first 20,000 fans in attendance will get one.

The Diamondbacks’ promotion schedule for the 2024 season is online.

