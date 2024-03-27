New themed burgers, giveaways and enhanced ballpark features will be available to Arizona Diamondbacks fans at Chase Field this season.

The D-backs will open the 2024 regular season at home against the Colorado Rockies at 7:10 p.m. MST Thursday.

Friday will see the team be presented with National League Championship rings during a pregame ceremony, while Corbin Carroll bobbleheads will be given out to early arriving fans before he’s honored with his Rookie of the Year trophy on Saturday.

While those are the highlights of the 2024 opening series, here’s what is new for fans to enjoy at Chase Field the entire year.

New food at Chase Field for 2024

The full menu is available online.

Gonzo’s Grill (Section 142):

Fried Chicken Sandwich Box

Panko Crusted Chicken Tender Box

Bat Flip Burgers (Section 118):

Classic Smash

Green Chile Queso Smash

Four Peaks (Section 139):

Pub Pretzel Scoop

Kiltlifter Beer Bratwurst

A-Zona Street Tacos (Section 208):

Chicken Tinga Nacho Helmet

Barbacoa Beef Souvenir Helmet

Carvery Cart (Section 130):

Chimichurri Tri Tip Sandwich

Taste of Chase (Section 130):

XL Footlong Sonoran Style Dog

Millionaire Steak Sandwich

Korean Pork Belly Nachos

New Chase Field lighting and audio

Chase Field will have new lighting at the park this season, which features 482 energy-efficient LED lights, 48 of which are colored and have color-changing capabilities.

The lighting adds benefits such as better visibility, reduced energy use and improved broadcast quality.

Christian Walker just hit a ball to the moon, 451 feet to left field. A short look at the new homer lighting. pic.twitter.com/sIIXMKWulh — Alex Weiner (@alexjweiner) March 26, 2024

Another notable addition to Chase Field this season will be a new sound system.

The system’s speakers will provide more clarity while having the same audio levels as previous seasons.

Additionally, microphones were installed to collect the sounds of home plate and help enhance the D-backs broadcasts’ sound.

Giveaways

The D-backs will have numerous promotions and giveaways throughout the season, which includes opening weekend against the Rockies.

Opening Day will see the team give away 40,000 NL Champions rally towels for fans.

On Friday, Arizona will give away t-shirts to celebrate the 2023 National League pennant. The first 20,000 fans will get a shirt and postgame fireworks will follow the game.

Saturday will celebrate Carroll’s 2023 NL Rookie of the Year award with a commemorative bobblehead. The first 20,000 fans in attendance will get one.

The Diamondbacks’ promotion schedule for the 2024 season is online.