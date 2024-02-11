Close
Warriors’ Draymond Green responds to Suns’ Jusuf Nurkic saying Green ‘didn’t learn anything’

Feb 11, 2024, 2:08 PM | Updated: 3:13 pm

Draymond Green celebrating against Suns...

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Another heated battle between Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green went down on Saturday at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

In the first quarter, Nurkic and Green went face-to-face after a physical play in the post. Later in the first, Green took a charge on Nurkic and ran down the floor celebrating.

In the third quarter, Green was given a technical foul for his reaction to a call he thought an official missed.

Both players also added exaggerated “too small” gestures after scoring on each other.

The game was the first time the two teams met after Green’s swing at Nurkic in December resulted in a 16-game suspension.

After Saturday’s 113-112 Suns’ loss, Nurkic told reporters that Green “didn’t learn anything” and that it is “a matter of time” before another incident involving Green occurs.

In his press conference after the game, Green discussed facing Nurkic on Saturday and the comments the Suns’ big man made.

“I thought he tried to get in my head and it didn’t work,” Green said. “If he want me to walk around quiet like him, I’m never going to do that. Quiet guys don’t win. So yeah, I thought I was pretty great tonight.

“So yeah, he can keep riding the same horse that he rolled in on. He can ride his ass on out of here on the same horse. It isn’t working.”

Warriors guard Stephen Curry said Green was in Nurkic’s head and praised his teammate for how he handled himself in the game. Green quoted a video of Curry’s comments on X, formerly Twitter, with the caption “goat spoke.”

The Suns and Warriors do not play again this season so unless the two teams meet in the playoffs, the next chapter in the Green-Nurkic beef will have to wait.

