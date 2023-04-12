Diamondbacks option Carlos Vargas, pull Scott McGough off paternity list

Twenty-three-year-old pitcher Carlos Vargas was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Wednesday as the Arizona Diamondbacks activated fellow reliever Scott McGough off the paternity list.

McGough lasted a day on the paternity list. He was placed on it Tuesday as the D-backs activated reliever Jose Ruiz, who was acquired in a trade with the Chicago White Sox on Sunday.

McGough has five appearances for the 7-5 D-backs so far this season and has allowed three earned runs over 3.1 innings of work.

The right-hander has allowed three hits — all home runs — but has a save and three holds to one blown save.

Vargas made the Opening Day roster but allowed three earned runs and five hits with four walks in 4.2 innings pitched over five appearances.

The reliever won the final bullpen spot heading into the regular season and was in competition with non-roster challenger Ryan Hendrix.

Arizona traded for Vargas in November, acquiring him from the Cleveland Guardians for right-handed pitcher Ross Carver.

Vargas had only appeared at the Triple-A level before this year and this spring played in 11 games.

Follow @AZSports