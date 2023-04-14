Close
Coyotes coach Andre Tourigny to lead Canada at World Championship

Apr 14, 2023, 9:41 AM

Arizona Coyotes head coach André Tourigny, top, stands behind the bench during the second period o...

Arizona Coyotes head coach André Tourigny, top, stands behind the bench during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)

(AP Photo/David Banks)

Arizona Coyotes head coach Andre Tourigny was chosen to coach Team Canada in the upcoming IIHF World Hockey Championship in May.

In his second year behind the bench for the Coyotes, Tourigny led the team to a 23-point improvement in the NHL standings and helped the team improve its goal differential by 35.

Tourigny was an assistant coach last year for Team Canada, which won the silver medal.

Joining Tourigny behind the bench as assistants will be Ottawa Senators coach D.J. Smith, Detroit Red Wings assistant Alex Tanguay and Canadian women’s head coach Troy Ryan.

He will also be flanked by a familiar face in former Coyote Shane Doan, who will be working as an assistant to St. Louis Blues general manager Doug Armstrong in choosing the roster.

In past seasons, Tourigny has head coaching experience for Team Canada in the World Junior Championship in 2021, finishing with a silver medal with a loss in the final to Team USA.

Tourigny and Team Canada will be out for revenge against Team Finland, who took the gold medal medal last year in a game that went into overtime.

This year’s iteration of the tournament begins on May 12 and will take place in both Finland and Latvia.

Canada was placed in Group B alongside teams from Czechia, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Norway, Slovakia, Slovenia and Switzerland. Group A includes Austria, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Sweden and USA.

