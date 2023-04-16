It’s hard to get enough Phoenix Suns coverage these days. Therefore, we at Arizona Sports will be airing our own pregame show for every Suns playoff game, hosted by Tim Ring.

The Arizona Sports Playoffs Pregame Show will air before the Suns’ pregame shows.

In addition, all Suns road games will be followed with a postgame show, also hosted by Ring.

The first show will air before Game 1 on Sunday.

Game 1 – Sunday, April 16 3:30 p.m. – Tip-off 5 p.m.

Game 2 – Tuesday, April 18 6 p.m. – Tip-off 7 p.m.

Game 3 – Thursday, April 20 6 p.m. – Tip-off 7:30 p.m.

Game 4 – Saturday, April 22 11 a.m. – Tip-off 12:30 p.m.



If that is not enough coverage for you, ArizonaSports.com’s Kellan Olson will also be attending each game live to provide insights from the arena. Bickley & Marotta co-host Dan Bickley will also be attending as many live games as possible.

Both will be providing their thoughts on the ArizonaSports.com website.

The Suns take on the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round of the playoffs. The winner of that best-of-seven series will then face the winner of the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves or Oklahoma City Thunder series.

This is the Suns’ third consecutive appearance in the NBA playoffs.

