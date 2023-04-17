Los Angeles Clippers point guard Russell Westbrook is expected to be available for Game 2 against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, according to TNT’s Chris Haynes.

Westbrook was seen telling a Suns fan (NSFW) to “watch your mouth” multiple times while walking through a club area that leads to a tunnel and onto the court during halftime of L.A.’s 115-110 win in Game 1 on Sunday.

However, it remains unclear what exactly led up to the Clippers point guard’s reaction.

Haynes added that the NBA is investigating the incident, but the chances of Westbrook getting suspended are “extremely slim.”

The Suns in a statement said they are aware of the incident and were “conducting a review.”

The former MVP scored nine points on 3-of-19 shooting to go along with 10 rebounds, eight assists, three blocks and two steals in Game 1.

Westbrook also grabbed five offensive rebounds — including multiple in the closing minute — and made two clutch free throws to extend the Clippers’ lead to 111-108 with 17 seconds left before blocking Devin Booker’s layup attempt on the ensuing possession.

Game 2 is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Footprint Center on 98.7, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com, with the pregame show slated for 6 p.m.

Follow @jwa1994