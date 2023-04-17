Clippers’ Russell Westbrook confronts Suns fan during playoff win

Los Angeles Clippers guard Russell Westbrook had some words for a Phoenix Suns fan by a tunnel at Footprint Center during Game 1 of the playoffs on Sunday.

Westbrook told an individual (NSFW), “watch your mouth,” in a club area in between the visiting locker room and the court during L.A.’s 115-110 victory.

He repeated the phrase multiple times before heading into the tunnel toward the floor.

It was unclear what the fan may have said leading to Westbrook’s reaction.

Westbrook was a major player in the Clippers’ win, despite dismal 3-for-19 shooting. He grabbed 10 rebounds with three blocks, two steals and eight assists.

He sunk two free throws to give L.A. a 111-108 lead with 17 seconds remaining and blocked a Devin Booker layup attempt the other way to seal the victory.

Game 2 in Phoenix is set for Tuesday evening at 7 p.m.

