Pitcher Madison Bumgarner has been designated for assignment by the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday, a day after he allowed seven runs over 3.0 innings.

AZCentral’s Nick Piecoro was first to report the move.

Additionally, the team recalled left-handed pitcher Anthony Misiewicz from Triple-A Reno.

The 33-year-old left-handed starter has pitched 16.2 innings over four starts, allowing 19 earned runs and 25 hits over that span.

Bumgarner had 10 strikeouts to 15 walks over this season.

Piecoro adds that lefty Tommy Henry will replace Bumgarner in his next rotation slot.

“It’s tough because he has really taken accountability, he has worked hard. … It’s been sad and disappointing,” Diamondbacks CEO and president Derrick Hall told Arizona Sports’ Bickley & Marotta on Thursday, before the roster transaction was known.

“Even after the game yesterday, his postgame comments showed the frustration and moreso just the confusion on his part.”

Bumgarner’s tenure in Arizona ends with the D-backs set to pay out $34 million left on his deal: $20.44 million this season and $14 million next, per Passan.

He signed a five-year, $85 million deal before 2020, a surprise considering the Diamondbacks’ status as a seller looking to rebuild in the prior season.

Bumgarner went 15-32 with a 5.32 ERA and 1.379 WHIP over parts of four seasons (69 games) for the D-backs.

Bumgarner was a four-time All-Star and World Series champion with the San Francisco Giants from 2009-19. He joined Arizona before the pandemic-impacted season and first made waves in his new home when it was revealed that he assumed an alias, Mason Saunders, to perform at rodeo events in Wickenburg, which is outside of Phoenix.

Arizona (11-8) will now turn to a young pitching staff that has included Ryne Nelson and Drey Jameson joining the Nos. 1 and 2 pitchers, Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly.

Hall indicated a few factors would help them decide on Bumgarner’s fate. He mentioned the stress on the bullpen short starts could create. He also suggested the depth of the pitchers going into the minor leagues includes players who are ready for the majors.

“We do have pitchers who do need to become part of this 26-man roster soon,” Hall said Thursday.

And most importantly, Hall, who is in charge of business operations, said that Bumgarner’s pay would not go into any decision, whether it’d have been moving him to the bullpen or designating him for assignment.

“Everything is on the table,” Hall said before the news. “I mean that by, I’ve been really consistent, we’ve been consistent, letting our baseball ops know we’re never going make a decision based on what a guy gets paid. Salary will never come into play and prevent us from making decisions that would improve our roster, improve our chances to win.”

