Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

D-backs DFA Madison Bumgarner 4 starts into 2023

Apr 20, 2023, 9:35 AM | Updated: 12:06 pm

Madison Bumgarner, Arizona Diamondbacks...

Madison Bumgarner #40 of the Arizona Diamondbacks delivers a pitch against the St. Louis Cardinals in the first inning at Busch Stadium on April 19, 2023 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

(Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY


Pitcher Madison Bumgarner has been designated for assignment by the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday, a day after he allowed seven runs over 3.0 innings.

AZCentral’s Nick Piecoro was first to report the move.

Additionally, the team recalled left-handed pitcher Anthony Misiewicz from Triple-A Reno.

The 33-year-old left-handed starter has pitched 16.2 innings over four starts, allowing 19 earned runs and 25 hits over that span.

Bumgarner had 10 strikeouts to 15 walks over this season.

Piecoro adds that lefty Tommy Henry will replace Bumgarner in his next rotation slot.

RELATED STORIES

“It’s tough because he has really taken accountability, he has worked hard. … It’s been sad and disappointing,” Diamondbacks CEO and president Derrick Hall told Arizona Sports’ Bickley & Marotta on Thursday, before the roster transaction was known.

“Even after the game yesterday, his postgame comments showed the frustration and moreso just the confusion on his part.”

Bumgarner’s tenure in Arizona ends with the D-backs set to pay out $34 million left on his deal: $20.44 million this season and $14 million next, per Passan.

He signed a five-year, $85 million deal before 2020, a surprise considering the Diamondbacks’ status as a seller looking to rebuild in the prior season.

Bumgarner went 15-32 with a 5.32 ERA and 1.379 WHIP over parts of four seasons (69 games) for the D-backs.

Bumgarner was a four-time All-Star and World Series champion with the San Francisco Giants from 2009-19. He joined Arizona before the pandemic-impacted season and first made waves in his new home when it was revealed that he assumed an alias, Mason Saunders, to perform at rodeo events in Wickenburg, which is outside of Phoenix.

Arizona (11-8) will now turn to a young pitching staff that has included Ryne Nelson and Drey Jameson joining the Nos. 1 and 2 pitchers, Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly.

Hall indicated a few factors would help them decide on Bumgarner’s fate. He mentioned the stress on the bullpen short starts could create. He also suggested the depth of the pitchers going into the minor leagues includes players who are ready for the majors.

“We do have pitchers who do need to become part of this 26-man roster soon,” Hall said Thursday.

And most importantly, Hall, who is in charge of business operations, said that Bumgarner’s pay would not go into any decision, whether it’d have been moving him to the bullpen or designating him for assignment.

“Everything is on the table,” Hall said before the news. “I mean that by, I’ve been really consistent, we’ve been consistent, letting our baseball ops know we’re never going make a decision based on what a guy gets paid. Salary will never come into play and prevent us from making decisions that would improve our roster, improve our chances to win.”

Arizona Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner pauses on the mound after giving up a two-r...

Arizona Sports

D-backs’ decision to move on from P Madison Bumgarner well received

After yet another disappointing showing, the Arizona Diamondbacks moved on from Madison Bumgarner on Thursday morning.

13 hours ago

Willson Contreras #40 of the St. Louis Cardinals celebrates after hitting an RBI double against the...

Wills Rice

Cardinals’ Contreras on Bumgarner incident: ‘I got in his mind and he blew out in that inning’

Diamondbacks LHP Madison Bumgarner and Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras shared a heated moment during Wednesday's matchup.

2 days ago

Madison Bumgarner #40 of the Arizona Diamondbacks (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)...

Tyler Drake

D-backs’ Madison Bumgarner posts dismal start in loss to Cardinals

Diamondbacks starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner's trend of disappointing starts continued on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals.

2 days ago

Arizona Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno (14) is congratulated by teammates Jake McCarthy and Nick Ahme...

Associated Press

D-backs outlast Cardinals powered by Gabriel Moreno’s 3-run blast

Gabriel Moreno hit his second career homer and first for the Diamondbacks, a three-run blast that capped a six-run fourth inning against the Cardinals' Jordan Montgomery, and Arizona held on to beat St. Louis 8-7 on Tuesday night.

3 days ago

Nick Ahmed hits a double off a bounced pitch April 18, 2023 in St. Louis. (Source: Arizona Diamondb...

Arizona Sports

Nick Ahmed’s 2-run double on bounced pitch sparks D-backs to a 6-run 4th inning

Trailing the Cardinals 2-1, Nick Ahmed channeled a cricket player and hit a two-run double leading the D-backs to a six-run fourth inning.

3 days ago

Relief pitcher Joe Mantiply #35 of the Arizona Diamondbacks delivers to home plate in the eighth in...

Alex Weiner

D-backs reinstate 2022 All-Star LHP Joe Mantiply from injured list

The Arizona Diamondbacks will get a boost to the bullpen, as the they reinstated lefty Joe Mantiply from the 15-day injured list on Tuesday. 

3 days ago

D-backs DFA Madison Bumgarner 4 starts into 2023