A young boy battling cancer received a message of encouragement from his favorite team on Friday.

Phoenix Suns wing Ish Wainright recorded a video for the young fan, who started his second round of chemotherapy at Phoenix Children’s hospital on Thursday.

“I just want to tell you to grind it out man, to stay strong and fight, man,” Wainright said in the video posted by the Suns. “We’ve got your back, we’re praying for you. We hope to see you at a game soon.”

The Phoenix Suns are keeping you in our thoughts 💜 A message from @Wainright24 https://t.co/YfeqmR52Te pic.twitter.com/bA3vC7AdHN — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) April 21, 2023

Ryan Travis, a fire battalion chief for the Rural Metro Fire Department, according to his LinkedIn and Twitter profiles, posted a photo of the child decked out in Suns gear at the hospital, asking for Valley fans to wish him well.

Travis said the boy is a big fan of Devin Booker and Kevin Durant.

The comments were filled with messages wishing for a speedy recovery, including from Suns superfan “Mr. Orange” and play-by-play broadcaster Kevin Ray.

