Head coach Tommy Lloyd and the Arizona Wildcats men’s basketball team added former Alabama Crimson Tide guard Jaden Bradley through the transfer portal on Wednesday.

Bradley acknowledged the move on social media shortly after it was reported with, “Bear Down 🐻⬇️.”

“Arizona recruited me the first time around,” Bradley told ESPN college basketball analyst Paul Biancardi. “I am familiar with their staff and fast-paced style of play.

“They run, they guard and move the ball. Coach Lloyd is an upbeat and energetic guy who is heavy on player development. He is on the court with his guys outside of practice.”

In 37 games played as a freshman last season, Bradley averaged 6.4 points on 39.2% shooting and 31.8% from long range to go along with 2.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 19.8 minutes per contest.

Bradley now joins a new-look Wildcats squad looking to make up for last season’s NCAA Tournament exit in the first round.

Among those leaving the program this offseason are Kerr Kriisa, who transferred to West Virginia in April.

Arizona big man Azoulas Tubelis and wing Pelle Larsson also appear to be headed elsewhere with sights on the NBA Draft, though they have until June 12 to withdraw and return to school.

Follow @AZSports