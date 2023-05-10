The Arizona Cardinals claimed defensive lineman Ben Stille off waivers from the Cleveland Browns on Wednesday.

Stille appeared in seven games, all but one for the Browns, between Cleveland and the Miami Dolphins last season.

He tallied five tackles and one quarterback hit as a rookie.

The Nebraska product went undrafted in 2022 and first latched on with the Dolphins’ practice squad. He was signed to the Browns’ active roster in November.

The 6-foot-5, 295-pound interior lineman played five years at Nebraska due to an extra COVID-19 season.

He posted 21 tackles (six for loss) and 1.5 sacks with three passes defensed as a fifth-year senior in 2021.

Arizona’s defensive line is headed by: returnees Rashard Lawrence, Jonathan Ledbetter and Leki Fotu; free agent additions Carlos Watkins, Kevin Strong and L.J. Collier; and draft pick Dante Stills.

