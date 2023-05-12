Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

Al McCoy calls his final game for the Phoenix Suns

May 11, 2023, 10:07 PM | Updated: 11:03 pm

Jake Anderson's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

Legendary play-by-play broadcaster Al McCoy called his final game for the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night.

McCoy was “The Voice of the Suns” for the last 51 years and turned 90 years old in April.

He took over the reins in 1972, marking the longest stretch for a broadcaster with a single team in NBA history.

McCoy will always be remembered for his “Shazam” calls whenever the Suns hit a three-pointer.

He was also known for his “ohhh brother” call whenever Phoenix played some magical basketball.

McCoy had an illustrious career, winning the Curt Gowdy Media Award in 2007, as well as being inducted into the Arizona Sports Hall of Fame in 2009, the Iowa Hall of Pride in 2015 and the Suns’ Ring of Honor in 2017.

RELATED STORIES

The Suns honored McCoy on April 9 and gave the Hall of Famer a chance to say goodbye to the oldest fanbase in Valley sports.

“It’s been, as I have said so many times as of late, 51 years have slid by and it has been a great ride,” he said that night.

“Thank you for allowing me to tell the story of the Suns for 51 great years.”

Thursday night also saw a lot of tearful goodbyes both online and at the arena:

Phoenix Suns

Phoenix Suns Kevin Durant...

Dan Bickley

Suns are latest failure of championship dream in Phoenix

Championship dreams always die hard. In Phoenix, they die angry. The 2022-23 Suns are just our latest failure.

23 hours ago

Phoenix Suns Devin Booker...

Jake Anderson

Suns fail to show up in elimination Game 6 loss at home to Nuggets

The Suns were absolutely embarrassed in the first half of a win-or-go-home Game 6 against the Nuggets at Footprint Center on Thursday night.

23 hours ago

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)...

Arizona Sports

Jock Landale, Landry Shamet start for Suns in Game 6 vs. Nuggets

The Suns will shift the rotation in Game 6 against the Nuggets with Landry Shamet and Jock Landale replacing Josh Okogie and Deandre Ayton.

23 hours ago

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray gestures after hitting a 3-point basket against the Phoenix Suns ...

Arizona Sports

Nuggets’ Michael Malone: Jamal Murray ‘should be good to go’ for Game 6 vs. Suns

Denver Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray "should be good to go" for Game 6 against the Phoenix Suns, head coach Michael Malone said pregame.

23 hours ago

Phoenix Suns Denver Nuggets Game Five...

Arizona Sports

Suns’ Deandre Ayton ruled out for Game 6 vs. Nuggets

Phoenix Suns starting center Deandre Ayton has been ruled out for Game 6 against the Denver Nuggets with a rib injury.

23 hours ago

Phoenix Suns F Kevin Durant (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)...

Tom Kuebel

Kevin Durant wins fan vote for NBA Handle of the Year

Kevin Durant is known for his scoring prowess and shot-making ability, but this season he was awarded for his ball handling skills.

23 hours ago

Al McCoy calls his final game for the Phoenix Suns