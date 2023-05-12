Al McCoy calls his final game for the Phoenix Suns

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Legendary play-by-play broadcaster Al McCoy called his final game for the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night.

McCoy was “The Voice of the Suns” for the last 51 years and turned 90 years old in April.

He took over the reins in 1972, marking the longest stretch for a broadcaster with a single team in NBA history.

McCoy will always be remembered for his “Shazam” calls whenever the Suns hit a three-pointer.

He was also known for his “ohhh brother” call whenever Phoenix played some magical basketball.

McCoy had an illustrious career, winning the Curt Gowdy Media Award in 2007, as well as being inducted into the Arizona Sports Hall of Fame in 2009, the Iowa Hall of Pride in 2015 and the Suns’ Ring of Honor in 2017.

The Suns honored McCoy on April 9 and gave the Hall of Famer a chance to say goodbye to the oldest fanbase in Valley sports.

“It’s been, as I have said so many times as of late, 51 years have slid by and it has been a great ride,” he said that night.

“Thank you for allowing me to tell the story of the Suns for 51 great years.”

Thursday night also saw a lot of tearful goodbyes both online and at the arena:

Favorite picture opportunity of the year. Over 100 years of NBA experience between the great hall of famers Hubie Brown & Al McCoy. pic.twitter.com/J178V92SZ1 — Dave Pasch (@DavePasch) May 12, 2023

Crowd of fans and media surrounding Al McCoy as he signs of for the final time. Thanks Al 🧡💜 pic.twitter.com/SqfwHqwzph — Bob Adlhoch (@badlhoch) May 12, 2023

Hey @PHNX_Suns fans make sure throw a prayer up there before you turn it in for Al McCoy who is completing his career spanning 50 plus years. WHOA BROTHER. SHAZAM. — Eddie A Johnson (@Jumpshot8) May 12, 2023

Al McCoy is one of the reasons I wanted to work in the sports broadcasting business. Congrats on a spectacular career. A true legend. — Cody Fincher (@Cody__Fincher) May 12, 2023

Going to miss listening to you, Al McCoy — Paola Boivin (@PaolaBoivin) May 12, 2023

Al McCoy’s last game with the Phoenix Suns pic.twitter.com/9yhzmvtju4 — Goldschmidt Happened (@GoldyHappens) May 12, 2023

There will never be another Al McCoy. Blessed to have grown up listening to him narrate Suns games. Wish it would have ended better — ⚽️ Vanderplas (@Vanislegend4L) May 12, 2023

Al McCoy has a ring in my personal record book. #RallyTheValley — Jesse Morrison (@morrscode_) May 12, 2023

‘Al McCoy’ chants can be heard through the broadcast and I’m crying — Mitch Vareldzis (@SwingAndAMitch) May 12, 2023

I would die for this legend of a man. pic.twitter.com/ZJjxOeweLC — Taylor Kinnerup (@TaylorKinnerup) May 12, 2023

