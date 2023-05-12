Close
ASU big Warren Washington announces transfer to Texas Tech

May 12, 2023, 10:14 AM

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona State men’s basketball center Warren Washington announced via Twitter on Friday that he will transfer to play for the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Washington had dipped his toes in the NBA Draft waters before opting to transfer.

Texas Tech will be his fourth college team.

The big man averaged 9.2 points per game, shot 56.3% and added 6.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.8 blocked shots per game this past season. He played in a career-high 34 games.

The big man had already declared for the draft but remained a potential returnee for head coach Bobby Hurley.

Washington was not listed among the early entry candidates for the NBA Draft, a sign that option had been ruled out, but ASU grabbed a commitment from LSU 7-foot transfer Shawn Phillips in late April. News of Washington’s decision to enter the portal came shortly after.

Washington’s departure means ASU might return only one starter, point guard Frankie Collins.

Washington started with Oregon State in his freshman season before transferring to Nevada. The 7-footer redshirted in his second year before playing two seasons with the Wolf Pack and finding his way to Tempe under Hurley for his fifth year in college.

Due to a redshirt and COVID-19 rules, he has one more year of eligibility.

