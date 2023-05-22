The Milwaukee Bucks have narrowed their list of head-coaching candidates down to three names, and Nick Nurse is among those who also remains linked to the Phoenix Suns’ opening, reports ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Nurse is joined on Milwaukee’s whittled-down list by Golden State Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson and Toronto Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin.

The Raptors’ former head coach, Nurse also “looms prominently” in the searches by the Suns and Philadelphia 76ers, Wojnarowski adds.

Nurse cut his teeth in the NBA D-League (titles in 2011, 2013) and the British Basketball League (titles in 1996, 2000).

He holds a 227-182 (.582) record coaching the Raptors from 2018-23 and won the 2019 NBA title.

According to a collection of reports since Phoenix last week fired head coach Monty Williams, the Suns’ search also includes in-house assistant Kevin Young, Memphis Grizzlies assistant Darko Rajakovic, Milwaukee assistant Charles Lee and Sacramento Kings assistant Jordi Fernandez.

The Suns also reportedly have interest in Los Angeles Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue, but he remains under contract and could work out a longer deal with the team this offseason.

Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro said that former Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer does not appear to be in the running for Phoenix’s job.

The news in the Bucks’ search hints that both Williams and Young appear to be out of the running in Milwaukee.

Milwaukee had received permission to interview Young, while Williams reportedly had interest from the Bucks.

It is unclear how hard the team pursued Williams, as The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported he was taking time off with his family since his firing.

