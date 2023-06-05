ASU football lands former Idaho State kicker, punter Ian Hershey

Arizona State football added special teams depth on Monday, as kicker and punter Ian Hershey announced he is transferring from Idaho State.

Hershey entered the transfer portal in April after spending his freshman year with the Bengals.

He reunites with ASU assistant head coach and special teams coordinator Charlie Ragle, Idaho State’s head coach before he joined Kenny Dillingham’s staff this offseason.

Hershey went 7-for-11 on field goal attempts in 2022 and hit 16 of 18 extra points. He also blasted off 56 punts for an average of 38.7 yards and a long of 67 yards.

The Chubbuck, Idaho, native also had offers from Colorado State, Weber State and Sacramento State out of high school, according to 247Sports.

Graduate student Dario Longhetto is ASU’s sole place kicker on the roster with grad student Josh Carlson and redshirt junior Race Mahlum as the punters.

Hershey has three years of eligibility remaining and could redshirt behind Longhetto, who previously played at Cal.

