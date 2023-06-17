Bradley Beal a trade target of Phoenix Suns, per report

The Phoenix Suns have emerged as a prime contender to add Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

The Suns and Miami Heat are reportedly in serious talks with Washington to acquire the three-time All-Star guard, who has a no-trade clause and can dictate where he lands if dealt.

Beal, a career 22.1 points per game scorer, is signed through the 2025-26 season with a player option at $57 million for 2026-27.

He is set to earn $46,741,590 this upcoming season at 30 years old after signing a five-year, $251,019,650 contract with Washington.

To get a two-team deal done, the Suns would most likely need to insert at least one of the contracts of Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton for Beal to join Devin Booker and Kevin Durant.

Paul remains with the Suns but can be waived by a June 28 deadline that would cut about $15 million off Phoenix’s salary cap books for the upcoming season.

The point guard is set to make $30.8 million if he is retained past that deadline. He has another $30 million nonguaranteed for 2024-25 left on his contract.

Ayton is set to make $32.5 million next season, with two more years on his contract after that. Ayton played 67 regular season games, averaging 18.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 0.8 blocks on 58.8% shooting.

According to The Athletic’s David Aldridge and Josh Robbins, the Heat would trade guards Kyle Lowry and Duncan Robinson with multiple first-round picks, while the Suns would send Ayton and cap filler or Paul with Landry Shamet to the Wizards and new GM Michael Winger.

Beal was on Team USA with Booker and Durant entering the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 but he missed the games due to health and safety protocols.

He has played 90 NBA games over the past two seasons, averaging 23.2 points per game on 48% shooting during that stretch.

The guard has not played more than 60 games in a season since 2018-19, as he has dealt with a slew of injuries.

His last two campaigns ended early due to a left knee sprain and left wrist surgery, respectively.

The move would also put three albatross contracts on the books for Phoenix — excluding Ayton and Paul — over the coming years with the new collective bargaining agreement set take effect on July 1.

Booker’s extension kicks in ahead of the 2024-25 season when he’ll make $224.2 million over four years. He’ll earn $36 million this season.

Durant has three years remaining and will account for a $47.6 million cap hit this year.

Beal/Booker/Durant salaries 23-24: $131 million

24-25: $151 million

25-26: $163 million https://t.co/UtdKxHc9BR — Kellan Olson (@KellanOlson) June 17, 2023

The Suns have not escaped the second round in their last two playoff runs, and adding a scorer of Beal’s caliber, while risky, would establish a new dynamic offensive trio to push into contention.

Follow @AZSports