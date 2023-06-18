Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Chase Field light issues delay D-backs game on Father’s Day

Jun 18, 2023, 2:27 PM | Updated: 4:34 pm

Third base umpire Brian O'Nora #7 talks with manager Torey Lovullo #17 of the Arizona Diamondbacks ...

Third base umpire Brian O'Nora #7 talks with manager Torey Lovullo #17 of the Arizona Diamondbacks after a lighting issue delayed the first inning of the game against the Cleveland Guardians at Chase Field on June 18, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

(Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Alex Weiner's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

PHOENIX — Chase Field experienced lighting outages that delayed Sunday’s game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Cleveland Guardians 15 minutes in the first inning.

D-backs star Corbin Carroll was battling in a 3-2 count during the bottom of the frame against RHP Tanner Bibee when the stadium dimmed.

The umpires convened and met with manager Torey Lovullo, while the players exited the field to their respective dugouts.

A stadium announcement came on the scoreboard that stated lighting and audio system issues were causing the delay. Chase Field was packed for Father’s Day baseball.

Play resumed at a slightly darker setting than normal, although most lights stayed on during the situation with the roof closed due to the heat outside.

The Diamondbacks sent a statement shortly after the outage:

In the bottom of the first inning of today’s game, we experienced a temporary loss of power that affected some lights and sound. We were informed immediately that it was part of a power surge for our downtown power grid. Our facility staff reacted quickly to power backup systems and reset all functions. After a 15-minute delay, systems were restored to adequate levels for play to continue. We have since been notified that all high voltage systems on the grid are operational.

RELATED STORIES

The D-backs are nearing the crossroads of whether to invest in improving Chase Field or find another home in the Valley. Chase Field is the fourth oldest park in the National League and the D-backs’ lease is up in 2027.

D-backs president and CEO Derrick Hall said multiple times before the regular season began that Chase Field would need infrastructure renovations, new scoreboards, LED lights and audio systems.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks ace Zac Gallen...

Arizona Sports

Zac Gallen’s snake-skin belt leads to bounce back start for Cy Young candidate

D-backs ace Zac Gallen is recognizable from the glasses he wears on the mound, but it was a different accessory that stood out Friday.

17 hours ago

Jake McCarthy #31 of the Arizona Diamondbacks crosses home plate after hitting a solo home run agai...

Arizona Sports

D-backs homer 3 times off Cleveland ace Shane Bieber to win series

The Diamondbacks took Guardians ace Shane Bieber deep three times as they rallied from down 2-0 to win 6-3 on Saturday at Chase Field.

2 days ago

Arizona Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll connects for a two-run home run against the Boston Red Sox dur...

Arizona Sports

D-backs’ Corbin Carroll in MVP conversation just 99 games into career

D-backs outfielder Corbin Carroll has now moved beyond the Rookie of the Year consideration and is in the conversation for NL MVP.

2 days ago

Arizona Diamondbacks' Evan Longoria (3) celebrates with teammate Ketel Marte (4) after hitting a th...

Wills Rice

D-backs’ Ketel Marte believes the time to win in Valley is now

"It is time to win here. This is the team we have been looking for, looking to build," Marte told reporters postgame on Friday.

2 days ago

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JUNE 16: Zac Gallen #23 of the Arizona Diamondbacks delivers a first inning pitc...

Wills Rice

D-backs cruise to beat Guardians behind another strong Gallen outing

The Arizona Diamondbacks bounced back from their skid with a 5-1 win on Friday over the Cleveland Guardians at Chase Field.

3 days ago

Christian Walker #53 of the Arizona Diamondbacks celebrates with Geraldo Perdomo #2 and Jake McCart...

Alex Weiner

Christian Walker honored for opportunity to reach milestones with D-backs

On Wednesday night, Christian Walker reached a milestone only seven other players in Arizona Diamondbacks history accomplished. 

3 days ago

Chase Field light issues delay D-backs game on Father’s Day