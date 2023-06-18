PHOENIX — Chase Field experienced lighting outages that delayed Sunday’s game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Cleveland Guardians 15 minutes in the first inning.

D-backs star Corbin Carroll was battling in a 3-2 count during the bottom of the frame against RHP Tanner Bibee when the stadium dimmed.

The umpires convened and met with manager Torey Lovullo, while the players exited the field to their respective dugouts.

A stadium announcement came on the scoreboard that stated lighting and audio system issues were causing the delay. Chase Field was packed for Father’s Day baseball.

The lights are out at Chase Field pic.twitter.com/1GO5dmMfCw — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthewCFB) June 18, 2023

Play resumed at a slightly darker setting than normal, although most lights stayed on during the situation with the roof closed due to the heat outside.

The Diamondbacks sent a statement shortly after the outage:

In the bottom of the first inning of today’s game, we experienced a temporary loss of power that affected some lights and sound. We were informed immediately that it was part of a power surge for our downtown power grid. Our facility staff reacted quickly to power backup systems and reset all functions. After a 15-minute delay, systems were restored to adequate levels for play to continue. We have since been notified that all high voltage systems on the grid are operational.

The D-backs are nearing the crossroads of whether to invest in improving Chase Field or find another home in the Valley. Chase Field is the fourth oldest park in the National League and the D-backs’ lease is up in 2027.

D-backs president and CEO Derrick Hall said multiple times before the regular season began that Chase Field would need infrastructure renovations, new scoreboards, LED lights and audio systems.

