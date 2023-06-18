Close
Chris Paul era over with Suns, PG ineligible to re-sign in Phoenix

Jun 18, 2023, 3:09 PM | Updated: 3:29 pm

Chris Paul, Phoenix Suns...

Chris Paul #3 of the Phoenix Suns handles the ball during the second half of the NBA game at Footprint Center on March 29, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Timberwolves 107-100. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Wills Rice's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

Chris Paul’s tenure with the Phoenix Suns has officially come to an end as he was traded for Bradley Beal on Sunday.

There was constant chatter throughout the offseason on whether or not the Suns would trade Paul, waive and stretch him or just waive him.

The only way he would have been able to return to the Suns under these scenarios would be if the team waived him as a team cannot reacquire a player they traded away during that season.

Instead, he was traded and cannot re-sign with Phoenix if he gets waived by Washington under league rules.

The Wizards would reportedly like to have Paul on their team but would be willing to find a second trade partner in the trade if the guard wants to play on a contender at the end of his career, The Athletic’s Josh Robbins reported.

TNT’s Chris Haynes reported that the Wizards are likely to reroute Paul to the Los Angeles Clippers in a trade that would reunite him with his former team in the city his family lives.

Paul came to Phoenix after the COVID-19 bubble run that left the Suns just short of the playoffs in 2020.

In three seasons in the Valley, Paul averaged 15.1 points per game, 9.5 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 194 games. Most importantly, Phoenix made the playoffs in all three seasons Paul was on the team, the first time the Suns made three-consecutive playoffs since 2005-08.

He was also a major factor in the Suns’ first NBA Finals appearance since the team fell to Michael Jordan and the 1993 Chicago Bulls in six games.

Additionally, he did not come to Phoenix in just the twilight of his career but rejuvenated a Valley thirsting for winning basketball culture.

The Point God made All-Star teams in both of his first two years in the Valley and was named to the All-NBA Second Team in 2021.

Paul was second in the NBA in assists only behind LeBron James in 2020 and second behind Trae Young in 2021.

