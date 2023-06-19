Close
Report: Suns fielding ‘a lot of calls’ on Deandre Ayton post-Beal trade

Jun 19, 2023, 10:26 AM | Updated: 10:30 am

Suns center Deandre Ayton (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

The Phoenix Suns pulled the trigger on yet another blockbuster move this past weekend in their agreed upon trade of Bradley Beal from the Washington Wizards in exchange for a package that includes point guard Chris Paul.

And from the sounds of it, the deal has appeared to spark outside interest elsewhere on Phoenix’s roster.

Since the Beal trade was reported Sunday, Phoenix has been “getting a lot of calls” on center Deandre Ayton, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

“Deandre Ayton will be your fourth-best player on this team and we’ll see if he’s going to be there,” Charania told The Pat McAfee Show (clip contains expletives). “One thing that has happened since this trade is Phoenix has been getting a lot of calls on Deandre Ayton in the last 12-18 hours.

“Teams are seeing if now Deandre Ayton is a little more attainable. We’ll see if he’s going to be back on the team or not next year.”

It’s a quick turn of events when it comes down to the market for Ayton.

Before the Beal trade came down the wire, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski last Friday called the market for Ayton “lean” while on with The Ryen Russillo Podcast.

The 2018 No. 1 overall pick is coming off his fifth NBA season where he averaged 18 points, 10 rebounds and 1.7 assists across 67 games played. He shot 58.9% from the field and 76% from the free throw line.

Chris Paul #3 of the Phoenix Suns reacts to a three-point shot against the New Orleans Pelicans dur...

Ex-Suns PG Chris Paul found out he was included in trade for Beal midflight

Point guard Chris Paul discovered he had been included in a trade package while flying for a GMA appearance to promote his new book.

11 hours ago

President of basketball ops and GM James Jones at the introductory press conference for new Suns fo...

Kellan Olson

How Phoenix Suns can attack NBA Draft to help boost offseason

The Phoenix Suns have to ace this offseason to really nail the setup around Devin Booker and Kevin Durant. The 2023 NBA Draft could help.

1 day ago

Chris Paul #3 of the Phoenix Suns rests during a break in the game against the Washington Wizards a...

Kellan Olson

Chris Paul's legacy of basketball genius with Suns will last in Valley

Chris Paul understands and knows basketball better than anyone. That is part of his unforgettable legacy with the Phoenix Suns.

1 day ago

Bradley Beal #3 of the Washington Wizards looks on during the game against the New York Knicks at C...

Kellan Olson

Suns double down, trade for Bradley Beal to form superteam

The Phoenix Suns made the biggest gamble in franchise history by giving up a tremendous haul for Kevin Durant. They've doubled down.

1 day ago

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) shoots over Phoenix Suns guard Landry Shamet (14) during ...

Wills Rice

NBA world shocked as Suns form league's newest super team with Beal

Fans of the Phoenix Suns, fans of the National Basketball Association and fans of chaos had quite the Father's Day on Sunday.

1 day ago

Chris Paul, Phoenix Suns...

Wills Rice

Chris Paul era over with Suns, PG ineligible to re-sign in Phoenix

Chris Paul's tenure with the Phoenix Suns has officially come to an end as he was traded for Bradley Beal on Sunday.

1 day ago

