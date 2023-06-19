Close
Ex-Suns PG Chris Paul found out he was included in trade for Beal midflight

Jun 19, 2023, 7:55 AM

Chris Paul #3 of the Phoenix Suns reacts to a three-point shot against the New Orleans Pelicans dur...

Chris Paul #3 of the Phoenix Suns reacts to a three-point shot against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half of the NBA game at Footprint Center on December 17, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Pelicans 118-114. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

At the end of the day, the NBA is a business.

Just ask point guard Chris Paul, who was part of a Father’s Day trade package agreed on by Phoenix and the Washington Wizards that returns guard Bradley Beal to the Suns.

The point guard found out midflight that he was included in the deal with Washington while on his way to a Good Morning America appearance to promote his new book, “Sixty-One.”

“I was surprised, too. I found out on the plane yesterday flying here for (Good Morning America),” Paul told the hosts. “In this league, anything can happen, so you just figure out what’s next.”

While the deal has been agreed upon, it’s yet to be completed as the two sides determine if Paul can be rerouted to another team.

Paul’s career in the desert comes to an end following three seasons that included two All-Star appearances. He averaged 15.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 9.5 assists across 32.1 minutes per game. He shot 48% from the field and 36.6% from long range.

Last week, he expressed his desire to remain in Phoenix amid talk of his tenure in the Valley coming to an end via trade or release.

“Absolutely. I don’t want to be anywhere else. That was never the case. But I understand the business of this league, the dynamics,” he told 12News’ Cam Cox on June 16.

The deal marks the second big splash for new owner Mat Ishbia following the addition of forward Kevin Durant at the trade deadline this past season.

