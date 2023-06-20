The Arizona Coyotes announced their full slate of preseason games on Tuesday.

The Coyotes open up their exhibition schedule overseas with a preseason opener against the Los Angeles Kings on Friday, Sept. 22 at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia. Puck drop is scheduled for 9 p.m. MST.

It’ll mark the first of two preseason games played against the Kings in Australia, with the other coming a day later on Sept. 23 at 9 p.m. MST.

That’s far from the only out-of-market location the Coyotes will play in this preseason.

Arizona will also travel to Wichita, Kansas, for a matchup against the St. Louis Blues at INTRUST Bank Arena on Saturday, Sept. 23 at 7:30 p.m. MST.

The Coyotes will play a total of three games on Saturday as split squads.

On Sunday, Sept. 24, Arizona will head to the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas, for a tilt against the Dallas Stars at 3 p.m. MST.

The following Sunday on Oct. 1, the Coyotes have a 3 p.m. MST date with the Anaheim Ducks at Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs, California.

Arizona concludes its preseason slate against the Ducks on Saturday, Oct. 7 at TCC Arena in Tucson at 3 p.m.

A full look at the schedule:

2023 Arizona Coyotes preseason schedule

– Friday, Sept. 22 vs. Los Angeles Kings (9 p.m.)

– Saturday, Sept. 23 @ St. Louis Blues (2 p.m.)

– Saturday, Sept. 23 vs. St. Louis Blues (7:30 p.m.)

– Saturday, Sept. 23 vs. Los Angeles Kings (9 p.m.)

– Sunday, Sept. 24 @ Dallas Stars (3 p.m.)

– Friday, Sept. 29 @ Vegas Golden Knights (7 p.m.)

– Sunday, Oct. 1 vs. Anaheim Ducks (3 p.m.)

– Thursday, Oct. 5 @ Anaheim Ducks (7 p.m.)

– Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Anaheim Ducks (3 p.m.)

