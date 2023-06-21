The Phoenix Suns made a big splash this weekend with the blockbuster trade centered around former Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal.

The trade has yet to be finalized as Washington may redirect point guard Chris Paul to a third team.

In the initial framework, the Suns will get Beal, Jordan Goodwin and Isaiah Todd in exchange for the Wizards landing Paul, Landry Shamet, “multiple” second-round picks and pick swaps.

In the 2022-23 season, Beal played in 50 regular season games, averaging 23.2 points on 36.6% three-point shooting.

In the past seven consecutive campaigns, he has scored at least 20 points per game. He was out with a sprained knee at the end of the season but is expected to be fully healthy this offseason.

Bradley Beal’s Trade Grades

Charles Curtis, ForTheWin USA Today

Suns – B+: “Maybe the fit ends up being a problem with too many players requiring the ball in their hands. But that’s a problem you can figure out with this group. When you can get three All-Stars together for next to nothing, you do it.”

Wizards – D: “The deal deserves a bit of an INCOMPLETE grade because it sounds like they’ll turn right around and deal Paul to a contender (the Clippers?)”

Ricky O’Donnell, SB Nation

Suns – B: “If Beal fails to deliver with Phoenix, it will be extremely hard for the Suns to move off him. It’s a bold move by the Suns, but it does not fix all their problems.”

Wizards – D+: “(New Wizards GM Michael) Winger and Co. had a mess to clean up from their predecessors, and their hands were tied by Beal’s no-trade clause. They got nothing back for Beal, but it’s also hard to think they could have done any better.”

Jack Maloney, CBS Sports

Suns – B: “The Suns made what appeared to be their all-in move at the deadline last season when they acquired Durant but managed to take advantage of the cut-rate price for Beal to add yet another All-Star to the roster.”

Wizards – D: “Beal had a no-trade clause and one of the worst contracts in the league, but even so, this is a shocking return for the Wizards, who essentially just salary dumped a 29-year-old three-time All-Star.”

Sam Jarden, The Sporting News

Suns – B+: “Phoenix made this move with one goal in mind: winning a championship in 2024.”

Wizards – C-: “With a new front office taking over this offseason, it’s clear the Wizards have made the decision to start from scratch. There could be some rough years ahead in Washington.”

Kevin Pelton, ESPN

Suns – D: “The challenge of fitting Beal in is that he’s being paid like a top-tier superstar rather than a complementary one.”

Wizards – B-: “Washington let Beal go for less than what it could have dreamed of getting a few years ago so it could avoid his trade value dropping further over time as he ages and teams reckon with the impact of the second tax apron.”