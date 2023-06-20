Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

Report: Wizards inquiring about 3rd trade partner, can see Chris Paul staying

Jun 19, 2023, 10:15 PM | Updated: 10:19 pm

Chris Paul Bradley Beal...

Bradley Beal #3 of the Washington Wizards handles the ball against Chris Paul #3 of the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center on December 20, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY


The Phoenix Suns’ trade for Bradley Beal that sends Chris Paul and Landry Shamet to the Washington Wizards still has unreported elements and unknowns.

The number of second-round picks and which picks get swapped are included in the gray area, as is the possibility of adding a third team.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said on SportsCenter that Paul is waiting for the Wizards to continue trade talks that may reroute him elsewhere. Paul is 38 and his family is based in Los Angeles, yet he finds himself possibly on a rebuilding Washington team.

RELATED STORIES

“Washington is working on trying to see, can they get a deal with a third team and expand this trade and then call it into the league,” Wojnarowski said.

“If they’re not able to do this and this ends up being a two-way deal with Phoenix and Washington, Washington imagines a scenario, I’m told, where Chris Paul is their point guard this season.”

The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Doug Haller and Josh Robbins previously reported that the Wizards would like Paul on the roster, but that they would work with the PG to send him to a contender.

A buyout would allow Paul to play for a team he chooses, but league rules would prevent him from returning to Phoenix for a year.

Adding a third team to the trade could impact where all the picks going back an forth end up.

So far, the reported elements of the deal include Beal, Isaiah Todd and Jordan Goodwin heading to Phoenix.

Phoenix Suns

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal, center, goes to the basket between Phoenix Suns guards Chris...

Dan Bickley

Once profit-minded Phoenix Suns go all-in on NBA title

In the end, trading for Beal was the smartest play the Suns could make. And it would not have been possible if money were an issue.

1 day ago

Suns deandre ayton...

Arizona Sports

Wizards asked for Deandre Ayton in Bradley Beal trade, Suns said no

The Wizards asked for center Deandre Ayton as part of the Beal trade, but Phoenix was unwilling to include the 2018 No. 1 pick.

1 day ago

Bradley Beal, Washington Wizards, Phoenix Suns...

Wills Rice

By The Numbers: Get to know Phoenix’s new offensive weapon Bradley Beal

Let's take a look at the newest Sun and how his offensive game will fit alongside Booker, Durant and potentially Deandre Ayton.

1 day ago

Isiah Thomas and Mat Ishbia...

Arizona Sports

Chris Paul hints Isiah Thomas had hand in Suns’ decision to trade him

Did Isiah Thomas have a role in the Phoenix Suns trading point guard Chris Paul? He certainly believes so.

1 day ago

Kevin Durant, Mat Ishbia and James Jones (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)...

Kevin Zimmerman

Bradley Beal trade has Suns owner Mat Ishbia backing up the talk

ESPN's Bobby Marks memed Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia's antics after the Bradley Beal-Chris Paul trade as a "blowtorch to new CBA."

1 day ago

Isaiah Todd...

Tyler Drake

Suns also receiving Isaiah Todd in Bradley Beal trade package, per report

The Suns are getting an additional asset in their trade with the Washington Wizards that saw Bradley Beal head to Phoenix.

1 day ago

Report: Wizards inquiring about 3rd trade partner, can see Chris Paul staying