The Phoenix Suns’ trade for Bradley Beal that sends Chris Paul and Landry Shamet to the Washington Wizards still has unreported elements and unknowns.

The number of second-round picks and which picks get swapped are included in the gray area, as is the possibility of adding a third team.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said on SportsCenter that Paul is waiting for the Wizards to continue trade talks that may reroute him elsewhere. Paul is 38 and his family is based in Los Angeles, yet he finds himself possibly on a rebuilding Washington team.

Joined @notthefakeSVP to report on the latest with Draymond Green and Chris Paul pic.twitter.com/zVIG1WF2VT — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 20, 2023

“Washington is working on trying to see, can they get a deal with a third team and expand this trade and then call it into the league,” Wojnarowski said.

“If they’re not able to do this and this ends up being a two-way deal with Phoenix and Washington, Washington imagines a scenario, I’m told, where Chris Paul is their point guard this season.”

The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Doug Haller and Josh Robbins previously reported that the Wizards would like Paul on the roster, but that they would work with the PG to send him to a contender.

A buyout would allow Paul to play for a team he chooses, but league rules would prevent him from returning to Phoenix for a year.

Adding a third team to the trade could impact where all the picks going back an forth end up.

So far, the reported elements of the deal include Beal, Isaiah Todd and Jordan Goodwin heading to Phoenix.

Follow @AZSports