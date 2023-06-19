The Suns are getting an additional asset in their blockbuster trade with the Washington Wizards that saw Bradley Beal head to Phoenix.

In addition to Beal and Jordan Goodwin, Phoenix is also receiving forward Isaiah Todd from the Wizards, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski adds that Todd’s $1.8 million contract is guaranteed this upcoming season.

Todd has mostly played on the Wizards’ G-League affiliate, the Capital City Go-Go, the past two seasons.

In 18 career NBA games, Todd has averaged 1.6 points and 1.3 rebounds across 7.5 minutes per contest. He shot 15.8% from the field.

He entered the NBA as the Wizards’ 31st overall pick in the 2021 draft.

Todd marks the latest player heading to Phoenix is a trade that rocked the NBA landscape this past weekend.

Looking to add another elite weapon alongside Devin Booker and Kevin Durant, the Suns have reportedly agreed to ship off guards Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, multiple second-round picks and a picks swap in exchange for Beal. Goodwin and Todd.

Beal comes to Phoenix with three All-Star Game appearances under his belt.

This past season (50 games played), the guard averaged 23.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists in 33.5 minutes per contest. He was 50.6% from the field and 36.5% from long range.

Goodwin just wrapped up his second season in the NBA (62 games), where he set career bests in points (6.6), rebounds (3.3) and assists (2.7) per contest.

