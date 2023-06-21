The Phoenix Suns are reportedly getting a jump on putting together their 2023 NBA Summer League roster.

Former Arizona Wildcats forward Keanu Pinder will join the team for games in July, according to ESPN’s Olgun Uluc.

Pinder played two seasons in Tucson for former Wildcats head coach Sean Miller.

The Australia native was teammates with Suns big man Deandre Ayton in 2017-18 before the center was picked No. 1 overall by the Suns in the 2018 NBA Draft.

Pinder averaged 2.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 11.3 minutes per game at Arizona.

He is on Australia’s extended 18-man roster ahead of the 2023 FIBA World Cup alongside NBA talents Patty Mills, Joe Ingles, Dyson Daniels, Josh Giddey and Josh Green.

He has never played in the NBA but has experience in multiple leagues overseas.

Pinder signed a two-year deal with the Perth Wildcats in the National Basketball League of Australia last month.

In 2022-23 for the Cairns Taipans, he nearly averaged a double-double with 16.9 points and 9.3 boards per game.

NBA 2K24 Summer League in Las Vegas begins July 7.

The NBA Draft is Thursday, and the Suns are expected to have at least one second-round pick after the Bradley Beal trade made on Sunday.

Follow @AZSports