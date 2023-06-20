Suns expect to have 2nd-round pick in 2023 NBA Draft

The Phoenix Suns aim to hold a second-round choice in the 2023 NBA Draft despite reportedly including a handful of future selections and pick swaps in the Bradley Beal trade, reports Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro.

Phoenix remains unsure if it will have its current No. 52 pick or the 57th overall selection that’s owned by Washington. That is pending the finalized Beal trade that reportedly also includes Jordan Goodwin and Isaiah Todd heading to the Suns.

In turn, the Suns reportedly will send at least four second-round picks to the Wizards, plus multiple swaps.

The entire deal is still unofficial, as Washington is attempting to potentially reroute point guard Chris Paul to a contender of his choice. Phoenix additionally sent guard Landry Shamet to the Wizards in the initial framework of the trade.

Washington’s 57th pick is from Boston via Charlotte and is the second-to-last draft pick in 2023.

The Suns don’t own a first-round pick after shelling out this year’s and several down the road in the Kevin Durant trade this past February.

Phoenix likely values the second round this offseason as it attempts to fill out a top-heavy roster. Using a second-round pick on a plug-and-play, experienced college player would seemingly give the team a shot at hitting a rotation piece now or in the near future.

And adding rookie contracts would also limit the damage as Phoenix projects to be well above the new second apron that will heavily tax new owner Mat Ishbia. The Suns will have to fill out the roster by re-signing its own free agents and adding veteran minimum contracts after adding draft picks and potentially two-way players.

