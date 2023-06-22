Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

DAN BICKLEY

Suns’ superteam could include another bold move in NBA Draft

Jun 21, 2023, 5:29 PM

Kevin Durant #35 and Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns during the second half of Game Two of the ...

Kevin Durant #35 and Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns during the second half of Game Two of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at Footprint Center on April 18, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Clippers 123-109. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Dan Bickley's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

On the eve of the 2023 NBA Draft, the Suns are eagerly attempting to trade the only No. 1 overall pick they’ve ever had.

The irony is sad. The lesson is simple:

In the cutthroat world of professional basketball, you can’t trust kids because they’re not yet men.

The Suns are clearly doubling down on the importance of now, along with the perils and pitfalls of youth. They have traded most of their future draft picks for Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal, and if the attempts at a super team fail, the rebuild will be grotesque and painful.

RELATED STORIES

But the Suns are not wrong in their approach. They are trusting in Devin Booker, who has seemingly willed his own super team to Phoenix, a fate he prophesized in 2018.

We have all seen how the addition of Durant has liberated Booker, giving him the room and the freedom to finally breathe on a basketball court. Now Booker has two elite players in his midst. And everything about the Suns offense will run through him, as it should.

That would’ve never happened if Chris Paul was still in town, calling the shots.

Booker is also proof of how random the NBA Draft can be. He was the 13th overall selection in 2015, a reserve who came off the bench in his only year at the University of Kentucky, a sixth man with a polished jump-shot and not much else.

Now, Booker is ascending fast, chasing a legacy he defines as “legendary.” Aside from former general manager Ryan McDonough – an underrated figure famously forced to clean his office of goat droppings from the previous owner – very few experts saw this coming. And if Booker has come this far, what and who is going to stop him now?

Booker still hasn’t spoken publicly since the embarrassment of a second consecutive lopsided elimination loss at home. But owner Mat Ishbia was smart to pay through the nose to retain associate coach Kevin Young, rewarding one of Booker’s confidants on the team. And there don’t seem to be any signs of stress entering another new era of Suns basketball. That’s good news.

The Suns are also trusting in Durant, who loves the Valley and wants to make this pit stop work for everyone involved. He wants to atone for his inexplicable playoff drought, aware that doubters and skeptics are everywhere. They are Durant’s fuel, a player who recently posted: “Hate drives me. Too much love will kill you.”

Finally, whatever problems the omnipresent shadow of Isiah Thomas presented former head coach Monty Williams, a source says Durant and Booker very much enjoy Thomas’ Hall of Fame presence and input. Game recognizes game, and all that.

In the end, the Suns are banking on winning an NBA title in an era that legislates against super teams. They are hoping the addition of Beal will make them the hot new trend, a team built on three stars who can attack the rim, bludgeon you from the midrange, and deliver a barrage of three-point shots on demand. New head coach Frank Vogel can figure out the rest.

The Suns are taking a Shakespearean approach, aware that the NBA doesn’t celebrate supporting actors, bit players, and great benches. To the contrary, the NBA takes a knee and bows down to its greatest players. It always has and always will.

So, who do you pick in a 3-on-3 tournament between the Suns and the Nuggets?

Me, too.

Dan Bickley

A practice round prior to the 123rd U.S. Open Championship at The Los Angeles Country Club on June ...

Dan Bickley

Anger, confusion surrounds 2023 U.S. Open after PGA Tour-LIV Golf deal

The PGA Tour insisted they would prevail in this sacred battle only to capitulate in stunning fashion, surrendering to a pit of oil money.

8 days ago

Chris Paul...

Dan Bickley

Chris Paul’s impact in Suns’ turnaround cannot be overlooked

If former head coach Monty Williams was the agent for change, Chris Paul personally put the program in overdrive.

15 days ago

Frank Vogel, Phoenix Suns head coach 2...

Dan Bickley

Frank Vogel’s everyman appeal matters to Suns’ championship run

There is an everyman appeal to Frank Vogel. Like the manager in an Applebee’s commercial. Or the neighbor who asks to borrow a bicycle pump.

15 days ago

Frank Vogel...

Dan Bickley

Frank Vogel more than enough coach to lead Suns over championship hump

Frank Vogel is a solid choice, more than enough head coach to get where the Suns need to go. Now comes the hard part.

20 days ago

Mat Ishbia...

Dan Bickley

Monty Williams’ windfall raises stakes for Phoenix Suns, Mat Ishbia

NBA ownership isn’t always fun and games. In Phoenix, the plot has thickened quicker than Monty Williams’ wallet.

21 days ago

DeAndre Hopkins speaks after a game...

Dan Bickley

DeAndre Hopkins’ release ends WR’s selfish legacy with Cardinals

For the second time in three years, DeAndre Hopkins is moving on to another team and bringing little or nothing of value in return.

23 days ago

Suns’ superteam could include another bold move in NBA Draft