Former Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams listing Scottsdale home for $4 million

Jun 21, 2023, 8:00 PM

PHOENIX — With Monty Williams no longer the head coach of the Phoenix Suns, it is no surprise he is listing his Scottsdale home.

The 5,527-square-foot home near 64th Street and Cactus Road will be put up for $4 million, according to a press release.

The property, which sits on nearly an acre of land, boasts five bedrooms, 6 1/2 bathrooms, a casita and and oversized three-car garage.

The home has several updated amenities — a gym, office, multiple bars, video game area, pool, basketball court and putting green.

Williams purchased the house for $2.375 million in 2019, according to public records.

He was fired by the Suns in May and took the job as the Detroit Pistons head coach in early June.

“We are honored to work with Monty, who is a pivotal figure in the sports community as he transitions from Phoenix to Detroit,” Brian Kusmer, an agent with 72SOLD who is listing the home, said in the release.

“This estate is perfect for a family but also anyone looking for a home to entertain with plenty of upgrades.”

