Nets’ Mikal Bridges selling Phoenix-area home for $7 million

Mikal Bridges is no longer a member of the Phoenix Suns, so it’s no surprise the basketball star has put his Paradise Valley home up for sale.

The 7,000-square-foot property near McDonald Drive and Scottsdale Road is listed for a cool $7 million.

It features five bedrooms, 6 1/2 bathrooms, casita, pool house and a four-car garage.

Bridges, a first-round pick of the Suns in 2018, bought the home for $6.075 million in November 2021.

The forward signed a 4-year, $90 million contract extension with the Suns a month before purchasing the home.

Bridges seemed to be an integral part of the Suns’ future before being traded to the Brooklyn Nets in February as part of a package that landed superstar Kevin Durant in Phoenix.

He’s under contract with Brooklyn until 2026, so it’s unlikely Bridges will be back in the Phoenix real estate market any time soon.

