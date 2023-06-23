Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

TABLE

Suns open 2023 Summer League schedule July 8

Jun 23, 2023, 11:13 AM | Updated: 11:41 am

Toumani Camara, Dayton, Suns...

Toumani Camara #2 of the Dayton Flyers is introduced before a college basketball game against the George Washington Colonials at the Smith Center on January 21, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

(Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY


The NBA released its 2023 Summer League schedule on Friday with the Phoenix Suns opening play in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 8, against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Tip-off at Cox Pavilion is set for 6 p.m.

The NBA will broadcast all 76 of its Summer League games this year on ESPN networks or NBA TV.

Play begins on Friday, July 7, and features a 6 p.m. MST meetup of the first two picks in the draft, San Antonio Spurs big man Victor Wembanyama against Charlotte Hornets wing Brandon Miller.

RELATED STORIES

As for the Suns, they have four of five games scheduled already. They play the Miami Heat, New Orleans Pelicans and Utah Jazz after the opener, with ESPN2 carrying the third and fourth games.

The plans for the fifth game are to be determined.

According to multiple reports, the Suns have so far invited the following players to join their Summer League team: Texas guard Marcus Carr, UAB center Trey Jemison, Oklahoma guard Grant Sherfield, Borac Mozzart guard Hunter Hale and Carns forward Keanu Pinder.

2023 Phoenix Suns Summer League schedule

Date

Opponent

Venue

Time (PT)

TV

Saturday, July 8

Milwaukee

Cox Pavilion

6:00 p.m.

NBA TV

Monday, July 10

Miami

Thomas & Mack Center

3:30 p.m.

NBA TV

Tuesday, July 11

New Orleans

Cox Pavilion

5:00 p.m.

ESPN 2

Friday, July 14

Utah

Cox Pavilion

8:00 p.m.

ESPN 2

July 15 or July 16

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

Table

Connor Bedard NHL Draft lottery preview...

Arizona Sports

NHL Draft Lottery primer: Coyotes have slim odds to land No. 1 pick

Connor Bedard is the prize in the 2023 NHL Draft Lottery, and the Arizona Coyotes are longshots to get the top pick.

2 months ago

GM Monti Ossenfort, Arizona Cardinals, 2023 NFL Draft Combine...

Tyler Drake

2023 NFL Mock Draft Tracker: What will the Cardinals do with 3rd pick?

A look at the players being mocked to the Arizona Cardinals at No. 3 overall in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

2 months ago

Kawhi Leonard and Kevin Durant...

Austin Scott

Whose legacy jumps more with a ring: Kevin Durant or Kawhi Leonard?

Kawhi Leonard and Kevin Durant are two of the best small forwards the game has seen. Who would benefit more from getting a ring this year?

2 months ago

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, right, drives around Phoenix Suns forward Torr...

Kevin Zimmerman

What’s at stake in each of the Suns’ remaining games?

Kevin Durant's potential return from an ankle injury after a reevaluation sits a week out for the Phoenix Suns.

3 months ago

(Photo via U.S. Soccer)...

Arizona Sports

U.S., Mexico soccer face off in Arizona for inaugural Allstate Continental Clásico

The U.S. men's soccer team will play Mexico in an exhibition at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on April 19.

3 months ago

Kerr Kriisa #25, Azuolas Tubelis #10 and Oumar Ballo #11 of the Arizona Wildcats talk on the court ...

Arizona Sports

Arizona enters NCAA Tournament as No. 8 in AP poll

The Arizona Wildcats held in the final AP men's college basketball rankings before the NCAA Tournament after winning the Pac-12 tourney.

3 months ago

Suns open 2023 Summer League schedule July 8