The NBA released its 2023 Summer League schedule on Friday with the Phoenix Suns opening play in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 8, against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Tip-off at Cox Pavilion is set for 6 p.m.

The NBA will broadcast all 76 of its Summer League games this year on ESPN networks or NBA TV.

Play begins on Friday, July 7, and features a 6 p.m. MST meetup of the first two picks in the draft, San Antonio Spurs big man Victor Wembanyama against Charlotte Hornets wing Brandon Miller.

As for the Suns, they have four of five games scheduled already. They play the Miami Heat, New Orleans Pelicans and Utah Jazz after the opener, with ESPN2 carrying the third and fourth games.

The plans for the fifth game are to be determined.

According to multiple reports, the Suns have so far invited the following players to join their Summer League team: Texas guard Marcus Carr, UAB center Trey Jemison, Oklahoma guard Grant Sherfield, Borac Mozzart guard Hunter Hale and Carns forward Keanu Pinder.

2023 Phoenix Suns Summer League schedule

Date Opponent Venue Time (PT) TV Saturday, July 8 Milwaukee Cox Pavilion 6:00 p.m. NBA TV Monday, July 10 Miami Thomas & Mack Center 3:30 p.m. NBA TV Tuesday, July 11 New Orleans Cox Pavilion 5:00 p.m. ESPN 2 Friday, July 14 Utah Cox Pavilion 8:00 p.m. ESPN 2 July 15 or July 16 TBD TBD TBD TBD

Follow @AZSports