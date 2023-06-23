Reports of Phoenix Suns Summer League signings trickle in

The NBA Draft ended Thursday with the Phoenix Suns hanging onto their 52nd pick and drafting Dayton forward Toumani Camara.

And now it’s on to filling out a Summer League roster around him and searching for diamonds in the rough to join the finalized Phoenix roster. After the Bradley Beal trade and draft, that roster includes eight players plus Ish Wainright’s team option.

There are roster spots to fill with re-signings, veteran minimum contracts and youngsters. A pair of two-way contracts remain open.

Which players are among the known candidates to fight for opportunities to play with Beal, Devin Booker and Kevin Durant?

Here’s a rundown of the reported Summer League invites for Phoenix:

Phoenix Suns 2023 Summer League invites

Texas PG Marcus Carr

Reported by Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes

6-foot-2, 195 pounds

Stats: 15.9 PPG, 4.1 APG, 1.6 SPG, 43 FG%, 37 3FG%

Already 24 years old with six years in college, Carr spent a year at Pitt, sat out a transfer year before the pandemic, then played three years at Minnesota and two more at Texas.

Last season was Carr’s first of five played seasons where he shot above 40%, and his turnovers per game ticked down every year in school, so there is a steady improvement that showed even this late into his collegiate career.

UAB C Trey Jemison

Reported by DraftExpress.com’s Jon Chepkevich

7-foot, 260 pounds

Stats: 9.1 PPG, 8.4 RPG, 1.7 BPG, 59 FG%, 64 FT%

A five-year college player, Jemison appeared sparingly in two years at Clemson before turning it on at UAB. He’s a classic rim-rolling center with great size, physicality and activity.

Oklahoma PG Grant Sherfield

Reported by OUDaily.com’s Colton Sulley

6-foot-2, 190 pounds

Stats: 15.9 PPG, 3.3 APG, 40 FG%, 39 3FG%

Sherfield bounced from Wichita State to Nevada and finally to Oklahoma over a four-year college career. His assist numbers nearly got chopped in half from his last year with the Wolf Pack to the single season for the Sooners, but while the field goal percentage dipped as well, the three-point shooting on a pretty high volume (6.5 attempts per game) was impressive.

Borac Mozzart G Hunter Hale

Reported by AZCentral’s Duane Rankin

6-foot-3, 185 pounds

Stats: 22.2 PPG, 3.9 APG, 1.4 SPG, 46 FG%, 37 3FG%

Playing for the Serbia squad in the Adriatic League, the 25-year-old has developed into a sniper overseas, taking nearly half of his 15 shots per game from deep, though he’s a bit turnover prone with 3.2 per game. He jumped around in college between Central Michigan, Grand Valley State and Winthrop before going pro in 2020.

Cairns Taipans F Keanu Pinder

Reported by ESPN’s Olgun Uluc

6-foot-11, 227 pounds

Stats: 16.9 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 2.4 APG

Pinder, 28, played with Suns center Deandre Ayton with the Arizona Wildcats in 2017-18 as a sparingly used role player. He’s developed rapidly in the past few years in the NBL and will do energy big-man stuff.

