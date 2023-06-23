Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

Reports of Phoenix Suns Summer League signings trickle in

Jun 23, 2023, 8:42 AM | Updated: 9:27 am

Marcus Carr #5 of the Texas Longhorns reacts to a play against the Xavier Musketeers during the fir...

Marcus Carr #5 of the Texas Longhorns reacts to a play against the Xavier Musketeers during the first half in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at T-Mobile Center on March 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY


The NBA Draft ended Thursday with the Phoenix Suns hanging onto their 52nd pick and drafting Dayton forward Toumani Camara.

And now it’s on to filling out a Summer League roster around him and searching for diamonds in the rough to join the finalized Phoenix roster. After the Bradley Beal trade and draft, that roster includes eight players plus Ish Wainright’s team option.

There are roster spots to fill with re-signings, veteran minimum contracts and youngsters. A pair of two-way contracts remain open.

Which players are among the known candidates to fight for opportunities to play with Beal, Devin Booker and Kevin Durant?

Here’s a rundown of the reported Summer League invites for Phoenix:

Phoenix Suns 2023 Summer League invites

RELATED STORIES

Texas PG Marcus Carr

Reported by Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes

6-foot-2, 195 pounds

Stats: 15.9 PPG, 4.1 APG, 1.6 SPG, 43 FG%, 37 3FG%

Already 24 years old with six years in college, Carr spent a year at Pitt, sat out a transfer year before the pandemic, then played three years at Minnesota and two more at Texas.

Last season was Carr’s first of five played seasons where he shot above 40%, and his turnovers per game ticked down every year in school, so there is a steady improvement that showed even this late into his collegiate career.

UAB C Trey Jemison

Reported by DraftExpress.com’s Jon Chepkevich

7-foot, 260 pounds

Stats: 9.1 PPG, 8.4 RPG, 1.7 BPG, 59 FG%, 64 FT%

A five-year college player, Jemison appeared sparingly in two years at Clemson before turning it on at UAB. He’s a classic rim-rolling center with great size, physicality and activity.

Oklahoma PG Grant Sherfield

Reported by OUDaily.com’s Colton Sulley

6-foot-2, 190 pounds

Stats: 15.9 PPG, 3.3 APG, 40 FG%, 39 3FG%

Sherfield bounced from Wichita State to Nevada and finally to Oklahoma over a four-year college career. His assist numbers nearly got chopped in half from his last year with the Wolf Pack to the single season for the Sooners, but while the field goal percentage dipped as well, the three-point shooting on a pretty high volume (6.5 attempts per game) was impressive.

Borac Mozzart G Hunter Hale

Reported by AZCentral’s Duane Rankin

6-foot-3, 185 pounds

Stats: 22.2 PPG, 3.9 APG, 1.4 SPG, 46 FG%, 37 3FG%

Playing for the Serbia squad in the Adriatic League, the 25-year-old has developed into a sniper overseas, taking nearly half of his 15 shots per game from deep, though he’s a bit turnover prone with 3.2 per game. He jumped around in college between Central Michigan, Grand Valley State and Winthrop before going pro in 2020.

Cairns Taipans F Keanu Pinder

Reported by ESPN’s Olgun Uluc

6-foot-11, 227 pounds

Stats: 16.9 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 2.4 APG

Pinder, 28, played with Suns center Deandre Ayton with the Arizona Wildcats in 2017-18 as a sparingly used role player. He’s developed rapidly in the past few years in the NBL and will do energy big-man stuff.

Phoenix Suns

Toumani Camara #2 of the Dayton Flyers shoots the ball against Hunter Maldonado #24 of the Wyoming ...

Kellan Olson

Dayton coach: Suns’ Toumani Camara knows ‘who he is’ as player

Toumani Camara is going to have an opportunity not many picks in the 50s get. He's going to be able to compete for playing time right away

16 hours ago

Toumani Camara, Dayton, Suns...

Arizona Sports

Suns open 2023 Summer League schedule July 8

The NBA released its 2023 Summer League schedule on Friday with the Phoenix Suns opening play in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 8.

16 hours ago

Toumani Camara #2 of the Dayton Flyers celebrates after defeating Fordham Rams in the second half d...

Kellan Olson

Toumani Camara pick in NBA Draft adds more defense to Suns

Toumani Camara gives the Phoenix Suns another versatile defender on their supporting cast around a new Big 3.

2 days ago

Toumani Camara, Dayton, Phoenix Suns selected in NBA Draft...

Arizona Sports

Suns nab Dayton’s Toumani Camara at 52nd in 2023 NBA Draft

The Phoenix Suns selected Dayton Flyers forward Toumani Camara with the 52nd overall selection in the 2023 NBA Draft.

16 hours ago

Gradey Dick arrives prior to the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 22, 2...

Wills Rice

Gradey Dick kicks off NBA Draft with Dorothy-inspired suit

Kansas star Gradey Dick set the tone for Thursday night's NBA Draft, showing up in the shiniest red suit you could picture.

2 days ago

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors is guarded by Chris Paul #3 of the Phoenix Suns at C...

Arizona Sports

NBA Draft trade tracker: Chris Paul to Warriors kicks off day

Will any NBA teams take a big swings? We have a rundown of every trade as they happened on draft night and beyond.

2 days ago

Reports of Phoenix Suns Summer League signings trickle in