ASU’s Marcus Bagley reportedly signed by 76ers after NBA Draft

Arizona State Sun Devils forward Marcus Bagley signed an Exhibit 10 deal with the Philadelphia 76ers after the second round of the NBA Draft ended Thursday, according to the Philly Voice’s Kyle Neubeck.

Bagley was a highly touted recruit who spent three seasons in Tempe but only played in 17 games over that time, including just five games in the last two seasons.

He came in as a five-star recruit and the No. 29 player in his class but never saw enough time on the court to unleash his full potential.

Bagley battled a multitude of injuries throughout his time at Arizona State but also had a disagreement with head coach Bobby Hurley on social media that ultimately led to departing the team mid-year in 2022-23.

Bagley said on social media that he had said something to Hurley after an early nonconference game against NAU. He tweeted his version of the story and was ultimately suspended for the tweet, he said. He followed the tweet with another one warning athletes about what college they chose.

The forward stands 6-foot-7 and weighs 217 pounds. He averaged 10.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists on 37.7% shooting per game in those 17 outings for the Sun Devils.

Bagley shot 35.1% from beyond the arc on 5.5 attempts per game over his three years.

He was ranked 100th overall on Sam Vecenie’s big board at The Athletic.

His athletic upside and ability to shoot the ball were enough for the Sixers to sign him, but making the roster will be an uphill climb. Bagley aims to join a roster that has former ASU star James Harden holding a player option.

Among wings, he joins a group led by Tobias Harris and P.J. Tucker, while Georges Niang and Jalen McDaniels are free agents who could potentially return.

He will have plenty of competition among rookies alone. Philadelphia signed Arkansas guard Ricky Council IV, Arizona forward Azuolas Tubelis and NC State guard Terquavion Smith to two-way deals immediately after the draft.