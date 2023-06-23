Gradey Dick kicks off NBA Draft with Dorothy-inspired suit

Fans around the NBA love draft night because of the mayhem that can ensue with trades and superstars being shipped off to different places.

But a trend dating back to before the athletes getting drafted were born has been players showing up to the venue in an outfit that will make themselves stand out.

Some of the best suits — or worst, whatever camp you may be in — throughout history include Bol Bol in 2019 rocking a Spider Man suit, Samaki Walker in 1996 sporting a cream suit with cream hat or even Drew Gooden in 2005 or Amar’e Stoudemire in 2002.

Kansas star and projected first-round pick Gradey Dick set the tone for Thursday night, showing up in the shiniest red suit you could picture.

“I am from Kansas, Dorothy has her little slippers and I have my Dorothy suit,” Dick told the NBA Twitter account.

The hopeful draftee was sporting a rectangular pair of sunglasses, a new “GD” chain that is the logo of his brand and black dress shoes with red bottoms.

“A little subtle though,” Dick said.

Gradey Dick and Dorothy… two Kansas natives!#NBADraft presented by State Farm

⏰ 8 PM ET on ABC/ESPN pic.twitter.com/XU0PFMb0iR — NBA (@NBA) June 22, 2023

Potential top-three pick Scoot Henderson donned an all-black suit with silver patterns and multi-colored gems throughout.

He also sported a grill on his bottom teeth with yellow, blue, red and green colored gems on his teeth.

What are some of your favorites or least favorites throughout the years of drafting and where does Dick’s rank among them?