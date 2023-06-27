The Phoenix Suns have exercised Ish Wainright’s $1.9 million option for the 2023-24 season, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Wainright agreed to a two-year deal in February with the club option, signing the contract on the court ahead of a game at Footprint center.

The Suns needed to decide on Wainright’s future by Thursday with free agency beginning Friday.

Wainright first joined the Suns on a two-way deal early on in the 2021-22 season. He’s played 105 games with Phoenix over the past two seasons with a career-high 15.3 minutes per game in 60 contests last year.

The 6-foot-6 wing averaged 4.2 points, 2.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game last year, shooting 37% from the floor and 33% from deep. Most of his total field-goal attempts (227) came from beyond the arc (173).

He was not an integral part of the playoff rotation, playing only 21 minutes across six of Phoenix’s 11 postseason contests.

Thursday is also the deadline for the Suns to extend qualifying offers to Darius Bazley, Cam Payne and Saben Lee (two-way).

The Suns enter free agency needing to build a supporting cast for Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and Deandre Ayton.

Those four and recent acquisition Isaiah Todd were the only players on the team with fully guaranteed contracts entering the week.

