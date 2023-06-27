Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

Frank Vogel, Suns optimistic about piecing together roster beyond Big 3

Jun 27, 2023, 10:08 AM

Frank Vogel...

Phoenix Suns new head coach Frank Vogel speaks during a news conference Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Kevin Zimmerman's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

Frank Vogel’s biggest challenge leading the Phoenix Suns might not be about massaging the egos of his superstars.

Devin Booker and Kevin Durant are low-maintenance in relative terms. Long as they can hoop at a high level, they should be happy.

Bradley Beal joins them with a similar reputation. He probably welcomes an opportunity to be listed as the third player on an opponent’s scouting report after trying to pull the Washington Wizards out of mediocrity for more than a decade.

“I love the time in his career we’re getting him, really in his prime,” Vogel told Arizona Sports’ Bickley & Marotta on Tuesday. “I feel like he’s in position to take that step with our group to be in a championship conversation.”

RELATED STORIES

Vogel believes there’s a balance to reach with his stars, empowering them to be in the discussion about roster-building and schematic decisions. That, the head coach believes, will forge a partnership where star player input leads to star player buy-in. It’s easy to imagine Phoenix’s three stars will relish the chance to play with one another.

From there, things get messier.

Deandre Ayton, if he remains on the roster, will enter a 2023-24 season after his name was battered around in offseason trade rumors, including on Tuesday when Marc Stein reported the Suns and Dallas Mavericks had advanced conversations about moving the 2018 first overall draft pick just last week, during the draft.

Vogel during his introduction said Ayton has All-Star potential.

On Tuesday, he doubled down on that when asked by Bickley & Marotta about reaching the big man who has struggled with consistency issues.

“I think you can definitely reach all players,” Vogel said. “Players have to be inspired and have to feel good about their role and have to feel good about coming to work every day. If you create those types of situations for a player, the effort and motor piece just comes naturally.

“I’ve seen Deandre play with extreme effort. I’ve seen him play at a near-All-Star level quite frankly … I know it’s there. Obviously, he had some bumps in the road along the way but we’re at a point right now with a fresh start that I feel like he’s going to have a great season for us.”

Phoenix has six roster spots to fill after the Beal trade and the draft. General manager and president of basketball operations James Jones only has veteran minimum contracts to offer.

Vogel’s defense-first identity will prioritize players on that end of the court. The new Suns coach wants the team to build habits of outworking and outmuscling opponents.

“It starts with defenders and shooters to put around these guys,” Vogel said of the free-agent search. “To me, it’s who can come in here and be a star in their role. Sometimes you have to spend a lot of money contractually for players like that and sometimes you can get those role players on minimum contracts or lesser contracts. Those are the things we’ve really been combing the entire league for, who are the right names to fill in those spots because we have a great starting point.

“I think effort and motor are underrated characteristics of players when you look at and evaluate what their talent is. Some players’ talent is how hard they play. We want to get as many of those guys as we can get, that do it naturally, and the coaching staff is going to work their tails off to get all of our group performing at a high level from an effort standpoint.”

Phoenix Suns

Dennis Schroder #17 of the Los Angeles Lakers in action against the Houston Rockets during the seco...

Kellan Olson

Phoenix Suns free agency targets on minimum: Guards

The Phoenix Suns enter free agency on Friday afternoon with the veteran's minimum at their disposal and will have to find some steals.

13 hours ago

Suns C Deandre Ayton and Mavericks G Luka Doncic...

Kevin Zimmerman

Report: Suns cooled talks around Deandre Ayton trade to Mavericks

The Phoenix Suns opted to move forward with Deandre Ayton despite discussing a trade with the Dallas Mavericks, reports Marc Stein.

13 hours ago

Suns F Torrey Craig guard the Clippers'Kawhi Leonard...

Kellan Olson

Which free agents should the Suns re-sign for 2023-24?

The Phoenix Suns' offseason begins by determining which of their own free agents, including Torrey Craig and Jock Landale, they can re-sign.

13 hours ago

Jabari Parker #20 of the Boston Celtics looks on during a game against the Brooklyn Nets at TD Gard...

Arizona Sports

Report: Suns free agent workout includes Jabari Parker, Stanley Johnson

The Phoenix Suns are hosting a workout for free agents on Wednesday that includes former lottery picks Jabari Parker and Stanley Johnson.

2 days ago

Philadelphia 76ers' Tobias Harris (12) shoots over Brooklyn Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie (26) in the sec...

Arizona Sports

Suns strongly leaning toward keeping Deandre Ayton, despite trade buzz

Offseason NBA trade buzz is as busy as bees with rumors of Tobias Harris of the Philadelphia 76ers coming to Phoenix for Deandre Ayton. 

2 days ago

Bradley Beal #3 of the Washington Wizards handles the ball against the Sacramento Kings at Capital ...

Wills Rice

Newest Phoenix Sun Bradley Beal to wear No. 3 after Chris Paul

With the Bradley Beal trade being made official on Saturday, it was signaled that the All-Star will be wearing the No. 3 jersey next season.

4 days ago

Frank Vogel, Suns optimistic about piecing together roster beyond Big 3