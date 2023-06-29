Close
NHL Draft tracker: Arizona Coyotes pick G Michael Hrabal in 2nd round

Jun 29, 2023, 9:00 AM | Updated: 9:40 am

Michael Hrabal, NHL Draft 2023, Arizona Coyotes...

BUFFALO, NEW YORK - JUNE 8: Michael Hrabal #11 poses for a headshot at the 2023 NHL Scouting Combine at the LECOM Harborcenter on June 8, 2023 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Bill Wippert/NHLI via Getty Images)

(Photo by Bill Wippert/NHLI via Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY


The Arizona Coyotes led off the second day of the NHL Draft by selecting goalie Michael Hrabal, who last year played for the Omaha Lancers in the USHL.

Hrabal, taken in the second round and 38th overall, is committed to play for UMass next season.

Last year with Omaha, Hrabal appeared in 31 games with a 2.86 goals against average and .908 save percentage. He had three shutouts.

The 18-year-old goalie takes advantage of his 6-foot-7, 216-pound frame, according to his scouting report on Elite Prospects.

Hrabal’s size is the clear advantage that he has on the competition. He towers over screens, and even when he’s presented with a tough challenge in front of the net, he battles well for sight lines and rarely loses visual attachment on a shot. When faced with a jam play in the crease, he seals up incredibly well. Hrabal has very long legs and takes away the lower portion of the net effectively.

RELATED STORIES

Out of Praha in the Czech Republic, he is the second goalie drafted this year after Adam Gajan went three spots earlier to the Chicago Blackhawks.

Arizona made the pick after it selected defenseman Dmitri Simashev sixth and then winger Daniil But 12th overall on Wednesday.

Arizona Coyotes 2023 NHL Draft

1st round

6th overall — D Dmitri Simashev, Yaroslavl Jr.

12th overall — W Daniil But, Yaroslavl Jr.

2nd round

38th overall — G Michael Hrabal, Omaha

3rd round

70th overall — C Jonathan Castagna, St. Andrew’s College

72nd overall — W Noel Nordh, Brynas Jr.

81st overall — D Tanner Ludtke, Lincoln

88th overall — W Vadim Moroz, Minsk

4th round

102nd overall — D Terrell Goldsmith, Prince Albert

Check back for more Arizona Coyotes picks on the second day of the 2023 NHL Draft.

