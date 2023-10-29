Close
Report: Former Sun Bismack Biyombo expected to sign with the Memphis Grizzlies

Oct 29, 2023, 10:19 AM | Updated: 10:24 am

Bismack Biyombo #18 of the Phoenix Suns before Game Three of the NBA Western Conference Semifinals at Footprint Center on May 05, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Former Phoenix Suns center Bismack Biyombo is expected to sign with the Memphis Grizzlies, according to Shams Charania with the Athletic.

Biyombo will head to Tennessee after spending the past season and a half in the Valley.

The 30-year-old first joined the Suns on a 10-day contract in 2021-22, and Phoenix signed him through the rest of the campaign.

He returned last year and played 61 games, starting 14 with Deandre Ayton in and out of the lineup with injuries.

Biyombo has averaged 4.9 points per game as a Sun in 97 contests.

He put up 1.4 blocks per game in limited minutes last season, helping to anchor Phoenix’s rim protection.

The veteran played a big role in the first round against the Los Angeles Clippers during the 2023 playoffs, but his minutes declined against the Denver Nuggets in the second round in favor of Jock Landale.

The Suns added two bodies to the front court as free agency got underway, agreeing to terms with former Sacramento Kings center Chimezie Metu and ex-Portland Trail Blazers big Drew Eubanks.

Phoenix also pulled off a trade with the Trail Blazers that sent Ayton to Oregon and brought in Jusuf Nurkic to fill out the 5 spot in the starting lineup.

