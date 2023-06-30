Yuta Watanabe, Phoenix Suns agree on new contract, report says

The Phoenix Suns and athletic free agent wing Yuta Watanabe agreed to terms on a new contract, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported on Friday.

The 28-year-old lefty from Yokohama, Japan, adds floor spacing and wing defense to Phoenix’s newfound corps of Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal.

Watanabe was one of the league’s most efficient three-point shooters last season in a reserve role with the Brooklyn Nets, draining 44.4% of his shots from deep on 2.3 attempts per game. He also hit 55.7% of his two-pointers and finished with a 62.1% effective field-goal percentage.

The 6-foot-8 forward averaged 5.6 points per game last year but 16.4 points per 100 possessions.

Watanabe was also teammates with Durant before the Nets traded the latter to Phoenix at the deadline.

The Suns will be Watanabe’s fourth team in five seasons.

He entered the league in 2018-19 on a two-way contract with the Memphis Grizzlies for whom he played 33 games in two years.

His role grew on the Toronto Raptors from 2020-22 and played a career-high 58 games last season in Brooklyn.

The Suns also reportedly added wing Keita Bates-Diop and bigs Drew Eubanks and Chimezie Metu in free agency. They brought back wings Damion Lee and Josh Okogie, according to reports.

Follow @AZSports