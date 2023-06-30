Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

Yuta Watanabe, Phoenix Suns agree on new contract, report says

Jun 30, 2023, 4:58 PM | Updated: 5:06 pm

Yuta Watanabe...

Yuta Watanabe #18 and Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets react during the third quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center on November 17, 2022 in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY


The Phoenix Suns and athletic free agent wing Yuta Watanabe agreed to terms on a new contract, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported on Friday.

The 28-year-old lefty from Yokohama, Japan, adds floor spacing and wing defense to Phoenix’s newfound corps of Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal.

Watanabe was one of the league’s most efficient three-point shooters last season in a reserve role with the Brooklyn Nets, draining 44.4% of his shots from deep on 2.3 attempts per game. He also hit 55.7% of his two-pointers and finished with a 62.1% effective field-goal percentage.

The 6-foot-8 forward averaged 5.6 points per game last year but 16.4 points per 100 possessions.

RELATED STORIES

Watanabe was also teammates with Durant before the Nets traded the latter to Phoenix at the deadline.

The Suns will be Watanabe’s fourth team in five seasons.

He entered the league in 2018-19 on a two-way contract with the Memphis Grizzlies for whom he played 33 games in two years.

His role grew on the Toronto Raptors from 2020-22 and played a career-high 58 games last season in Brooklyn.

The Suns also reportedly added wing Keita Bates-Diop and bigs Drew Eubanks and Chimezie Metu in free agency. They brought back wings Damion Lee and Josh Okogie, according to reports.

Phoenix Suns

Suns president of basketball ops and GM James Jones...

Kellan Olson

Phoenix Suns’ impressive flurry of signings balances out bench

The Phoenix Suns in the first two hours of free agency on Friday filled out nearly the rest of their roster in impressive fashion.

20 hours ago

Cam Johnson...

Associated Press

Cam Johnson inks $108 million contract with Brooklyn Nets

Former Phoenix Suns forward Cam Johnson agreed to stick around in Brooklyn with a four-year, $108 million contract.

20 hours ago

Damion Lee, Josh Okogie...

Arizona Sports

Phoenix Suns free agency tracker: Okogie retained, Watanabe added

Here are the Phoenix Suns' reported free agent additions as the NBA's negotiating period began Friday afternoon.

20 hours ago

Kyrie irving...

Associated Press

Kyrie Irving, Draymond Green stay put as NBA free agency opens

Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic are going to try again in Dallas. Draymond Green is going to chase more championships with Stephen Curry.

20 hours ago

Chimezie Metu...

Arizona Sports

Chimezie Metu agrees to terms with Phoenix Suns, report says

The Suns and free agent Chimezie Metu agreed to a one-year contract as free agency started on Friday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

20 hours ago

Keita Bates-Diop...

Arizona Sports

Keita Bates-Diop agrees on 2-year contract with Suns

Forward Keita Bates-Diop, who last played for the Spurs, agreed to a two-year contract with the Phoenix Suns as NBA free agency opened.

20 hours ago

Yuta Watanabe, Phoenix Suns agree on new contract, report says