Eric Gordon signs with Phoenix Suns

Jul 6, 2023, 1:04 PM | Updated: 1:07 pm

Eric Gordon puts up a three-point shot over Saben Lee #38 of the Phoenix Suns during the second half of the NBA game at Footprint Center on February 16, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Phoenix Suns and veteran guard Eric Gordon agreed to terms on a contract, The Athletic’s Shams Charania first reported on Sunday.

Gordon’s deal became official on Thursday, the team said in a release.

“Eric is a winning player who will make our team more dynamic and help us in our pursuit of an NBA championship,” Suns president of basketball operations and general manager James Jones said in a release.

Gordon became an unrestricted free agent after the Los Angeles Clippers did not guarantee his $21 million contract ahead of free agency.

He agreed to a two-year deal with the Suns, including a player option, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported.

The 34-year-old is the seventh reported free agent to sign with Phoenix since Friday after Drew Eubanks, Josh Okogie, Damion Lee, Chimezie Metu, Keita Bates-Diop and Yuta Watanabe.

Gordon finally joins the Suns after signing a four-year maximum offer sheet with Phoenix in 2012, but the New Orleans Hornets matched and held on to him.

He adds another long-range threat and playmaking option to the supporting cast around Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal.

Gordon entered the league in 2008-09 with the Clippers and has played with three teams over the past 15 years. He was traded back to L.A. by the Houston Rockets last trade deadline and took on a major role heading into the playoffs series against the Suns.

In 22 regular season games for the Clippers, Gordon shot 42.3% from deep, scoring 11 points per game with 2.1 assists working off Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

He scored 10.2 points per game in the five-game series against the Suns, hitting 34.5% of his three-pointers.

The guard is a career 37.1% three-point shooter at 16 points per game. He won the 2016-17 Sixth Man of the Year award for Houston.

Gordon will be an option to start or impact games off the bench as the most decorated reserve in Phoenix.

The Suns began the free agency period on Friday with nine players under contract: Booker, Beal, Durant, Deandre Ayton, Cam Payne, Jordan Goodwin, Ish Wainright, Isaiah Todd and Toumani Camara.

Gordon chose Phoenix over the Golden State Warriors and Rockets, according to The Athletic’s Kelly Iko.

