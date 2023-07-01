NBA’s free agency negotiation period began Friday afternoon, and the Phoenix Suns got busy filling out the roster.

Phoenix entered free agency with the task of building a supporting cast around four max contracts: Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and Deandre Ayton.

Here are the reported moves the Suns made to get that done:

The Phoenix Suns and guard Josh Okogie have agreed to terms on a two-year deal, per Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes.

The 24-year-old averaged 7.3 points on 39.1% shooting and 33.5% from long range across 72 games played after coming to Phoenix last year.

The Phoenix Suns agreed to a two-year contract with free agent Drew Eubanks to bolster their frontcourt as free agency started on Friday, according to multiple reports.

The deal includes a player option for the second season, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Eubanks is a 6-foot-9 big who played 78 games last season for the Portland Trail Blazers with 28 starts.

Shooting guard Damion Lee has agreed to re-sign with the Phoenix Suns on a one-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The 6-foot-5, 210-pound Lee joined Phoenix last summer after four seasons with the Golden State Warriors.

Forward Keita Bates-Diop agreed to a two-year, $5 million minimum contract with the Phoenix Suns as NBA free agency opened Friday, his agent told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Bates-Diop averaged 9.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists in his best pro season in 2022-23 with the San Antonio Spurs.

The Phoenix Suns and free agent Chimezie Metu agreed to a one-year contract as free agency started on Friday, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Metu is a 6-foot-9 big man who spent the past three seasons with the Sacramento Kings.

During his time with the Kings, Metu scored 6.7 points per game with 4.0 rebounds in 162 contests.

The Phoenix Suns and athletic free agent wing Yuta Watanabe agreed to terms on a new contract, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported on Friday.

Watanabe was one of the league’s most efficient three-point shooters last season in a reserve role with the Brooklyn Nets, draining 44.4% of his shots from deep on 2.3 attempts per game.

Follow @AZSports