PHOENIX SUNS

Damion Lee agrees to 1-year deal with Suns

Jun 30, 2023, 3:19 PM | Updated: 3:38 pm

Phoenix Suns' Damion Lee (10) celebrates after a 3-point basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers in Phoenix, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

Shooting guard Damion Lee has agreed to re-sign with the Phoenix Suns on a one-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The 6-foot-5, 210-pound Lee joined Phoenix last summer after four seasons with the Golden State Warriors. He signed with the Suns in 2022 on a one-year contract for $2.1 million.

Lee played in 74 games for the Suns in the regular season, averaging 8.2 points per game. He made 90% of his free throws and 44.5% on his three-pointers, the latter of which was good for third in the NBA behind only Memphis Grizzlies guard Luke Kennard (49.4%) and Boston Celtics center Al Horford (44.5%).

Although Lee started five of 74 games in the 2022-23 season, he proved valuable right off the bat, playing down the stretch of the season opener against the Dallas Mavericks and hitting the game-winning shot.

Lee gives Phoenix a high-level shooter to even further space the court with the perimeter trio of Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal.

A five-year college player at Drexel ad Louisville, Lee broke into the NBA with the Atlanta Hawks in 2017-18 before latching on with the Warriors the next season.

The brother-in-law of star Stephen Curry had his best season in 2019-20, when he started 36 of 49 games and averaged 12.7 points and 4.9 rebounds per contest.

He’s been a key reserve on the Warriors and Suns since and is a career 38% three-point shooter.

