Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

Suns agree to terms with free agent forward Drew Eubanks

Jun 30, 2023, 3:16 PM | Updated: 3:32 pm

Drew Eubanks...

Cameron Payne #15 of the Phoenix Suns shoots against Drew Eubanks #24 of the Portland Trail Blazers during the first quarter at Moda Center on October 21, 2022 in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY


The Phoenix Suns agreed to a two-year contract with free agent Drew Eubanks to bolster their frontcourt as free agency started on Friday, according to multiple reports.

The deal includes a player option for the second season, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Eubanks is a 6-foot-9 big who played 78 games last season for the Portland Trail Blazers with 28 starts.

He averaged 6.6 points per game, 5.4 rebounds and 1.3 blocks.

Eubanks joined an injury-plagued Blazers team via trade in 2021-22 and scored 14.5 points per game with 8.5 rebounds in 22 contests.

The Oregon State product does not shoot often from deep but is 15-for-44 in his career (34.1%).

Eubanks is 26 years old and entered the league in 2018-19 with the San Antonio Spurs.

The Suns began the free agency period on Friday with nine players under contract: Devin Booker, Bradley Beal, Kevin Durant, Deandre Ayton, Cam Payne, Jordan Goodwin, Ish Wainright, Isaiah Todd and Toumani Camara.

Due mostly to the max contracts owed to Beal, Booker, Durant and Ayton, Phoenix was restricted in how it could spend money.

While the Suns could re-sign free agents like center Jock Landale (unrestricted) and Torrey Craig (unrestricted) to larger-than-minimum deals, the team being over the second tax apron only left them veteran minimum deals to hand out to outside free agents.

With four max players all expected to start, the roster-building begins with who takes over the fifth starting spot.

Point guard Cam Payne, whose contract became fully guaranteed on Thursday, is among the candidates after Phoenix dealt Chris Paul away as the main money piece to acquire Beal earlier this month.

“Cam Payne will get a look, we’ll see what other free agents that we will sign and those answers will play out in camp,” first-year Suns head coach Frank Vogel told reporters on Thursday.

“From a roster perspective, we’ll have a ton of qualified great players that can fill that fifth spot,” Suns president of baskteball operations and GM James Jones added. “But luckily for me, I don’t make those decisions. The players decide through competition and coach has to make that tough choice.”

Phoenix Suns

Keita Bates-Diop...

Arizona Sports

Keita Bates-Diop agrees on 2-year contract with Suns

Forward Keita Bates-Diop, who last played for the Spurs, agreed to a two-year contract with the Phoenix Suns as NBA free agency opened.

16 hours ago

Phoenix Suns' Damion Lee (10) celebrates after a 3-point basket during the first half of an NBA bas...

Arizona Sports

Damion Lee agrees to 1-year deal with Phoenix Suns, report says

Shooting guard Damion Lee has agreed to re-sign with the Phoenix Suns on a one-year deal, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. 

16 hours ago

Phoenix Suns Josh Okogie...

Arizona Sports

Report: Josh Okogie, Phoenix Suns agree to terms on new deal

The Phoenix Suns and guard Josh Okogie have agreed to terms on a two-year deal, per Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes.

16 hours ago

Phoenix Suns' Jock Landale celebrates a dunk against the Indiana Pacers during the second half of a...

Arizona Sports

Report: Suns plan to pull qualifying offer for C Jock Landale

The Phoenix Suns are reportedly planning to pull their qualifying offer to big man Jock Landale, making him an unrestricted free agent.

16 hours ago

Isaiah Todd attempts a dunk...

Arizona Sports

Phoenix Suns release 2023 Vegas Summer League roster

The Phoenix Suns' NBA Summer League roster released Friday afternoon includes rookie Toumani Camara, Jordan Goodwin and Isaiah Todd.

16 hours ago

Jordan Goodwin, Wizards...

Kevin Zimmerman

Jordan Goodwin aims to wear down Suns opponents

Bradley Beal's and Jordan Goodwin's St. Louis ties brought them together. Now they get to continue a relationship with the Phoenix Suns.

16 hours ago

Suns agree to terms with free agent forward Drew Eubanks