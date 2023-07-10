The Arizona Diamondbacks selected NC State infielder Gino Groover with the No. 48 pick in the second round of the 2023 MLB Draft.

Groover made All-ACC third team this past season with a .976 OPS and 13 home runs in 57 games for the Wolf Pack.

He consistently produced offensively, reaching base safely in 55 games and racking up a 13-game hitting streak. He bats right-handed.

Defensively, he played 56 games at third base and one at first base.

NC State made the NCAA Tournament, and Groover went 4-for-12 with two home runs in three regional games.

Groover is from Georgia and started his college career at UNC Charlotte.

D-backs director of amateur scouting Ian Rebhan told reporters after the pick that the organization likes Groover at third base defensively and his swing simplicity on offense.

“You hear the term a lot about being a low-maintenance stroke,” Rebhan said. “When you get into pro ball, you’re facing really good competition, I think those things matter. It’s the simplicity and the contact skills and the way the ball comes off the bat. I think there’s a chance for power there, too.”

Arizona doubled down on college infielders with its first two picks.

The Diamondbacks went with Stanford infielder Tommy Troy with its first pick on Sunday at No. 12 overall.

The organization has built much of its current roster through the draft with recent selections Corbin Carroll (2019), Alek Thomas (2018), Jake McCarthy (2018), Ryne Nelson (2019) and Tommy Henry (2019).

Arizona’s farm system was ranked No. 3 in the league entering the year by MLB pipeline.

Last year, Arizona’s first three picks were OF Druw Jones (No. 2), RHP Landon Sims (No. 34) and 1B Ivan Melendez (No. 43).

The D-backs entered the draft with three Day 1 picks, rounded out by the No. 64 selection in the Competitive Balance Round B.

The draft continues Monday with Rounds 3-10 and caps Tuesday with the final 10 rounds.

Days 2 and 3 begin at 11 a.m.

