Summer Suns’ Hunter Hale gets hot, Camara sits in loss to Pelicans

Jul 11, 2023, 7:25 PM | Updated: 8:13 pm

Hunter Hale...

(Twitter Photo/@Suns)

(Twitter Photo/@Suns)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY


Phoenix Suns guard Hunter Hale hit six 3s for 21 points, but the New Orleans Pelicans picked up an 82-73 victory in summer league action Tuesday from Las Vegas.

Point guard Grant Sheffield was the only other Suns player in double figures with 11 points on 11 shots and five assists.

Big man Trey Jemison had nine points and 11 rebounds.

Suns second-round pick Toumani Camara did not play in the second game of a back-to-back after Monday’s 73-70 win over the Miami Heat.

Phoenix was also without Jordan Goodwin.

Chandler native Tevian Jones led New Orleans with 16 points off the bench, but the Pelicans had five players in double digits.

The Suns took a 51-46 lead in the third quarter, but New Orleans went on a 13-3 run to end the period entering the fourth.

The Pelicans never trailed for the rest of the game, jumping ahead by as many as 14 points.

The punctuation mark was a transition lob by 2022 first-rounder Dyson Daniels to Jones, which gave New Orleans an 81-68 lead with just over two minutes left.

Suns president of basketball operations James Jones, owner Mat Ishbia and head coach Frank Vogel were in attendance.

Phoenix’s final summer league game is Friday at 7:30 p.m. against the Utah Jazz.

