Zach Sanford signed to 2-way contract by Arizona Coyotes

Jul 14, 2023, 12:54 PM

St. Louis Blues' Zach Sanford skates down the ice during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Arizona Coyotes Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

The Arizona Coyotes on Friday inked forward Zach Sanford to a two-way contract for 2023-24, the team announced. Terms weren’t disclosed.

Sanford has 305 NHL games under his belt between the Washington Capitals (2016-17), St. Louis Blues (2016-21), Ottawa Senators (2021-22), Winnipeg Jets (2021-22) and Nashville Predators (2022-23).

He was a second-round draft pick by the Capitals (61st overall) in 2013.

Last season in Nashville, he appeared in 16 games, finishing with two goals and an assist.

The 6-foot-4 forward played 45 more games for the Milwaukee Admirals in the AHL, registering 12-16-28 and 51 penalty minutes.

From Salem, Mass., Sanford has 49 goals and 49 assists across his NHL career.

