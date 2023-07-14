More graphic details were released on Friday in what led to the decision to cut former Arizona Coyotes forward Alex Galchenyuk on Thursday.

Galchenyuk is facing charges from a July 9 arrest that include private property hit and run, disorderly conduct, failure to obey, resisting arrest and threatening or intimidating, the Scottsdale Police Department confirmed Thursday.

According to the Scottsdale Police Department’s report, two men in a BMW struck a sign and curb while driving, pulled into a parking lot and were seen laying on the ground of the parking lot outside of the vehicle.

The two men continued to drive north on Scottsdale Road before an officer conducted a traffic stop and recognized the two men were heavily intoxicated, authorities said.

Galchenyuk proceeded to exit the passenger side of the vehicle before making the first of a series of threats toward the officer.

“You see my eyes, right? You understand I will chop all you (expletives),” Galchenyuk said to the officer.

The former Coyote then reached for something under his seat before officers forcibly removed the forward from the vehicle, throwing him on the ground near the car.

After being detained and placed in the police car, Galchenyuk made more threats toward the officers and their families.

— “I’m gunna chop you, your wife, your daughter.”

— “Let me go or I will make one phone call. You will never see your family, how scary is that?”

— “One phone call and you’re dead, your whole family, your blood line is dead.”

Galchenyuk referenced his connections in Moscow and how he would have the officer’s “wife’s and daughter’s kidneys cut out.”

He also began calling the officer the N-word on multiple occasions, authorities said.

The Coyotes released a statement earlier on Friday regarding the situation:

“We are aware of the incident involving Alex Galchenyuk and strongly condemn this type of behavior,” the team said in press release. “Once the Club was made aware of the allegations, we immediately began the process of terminating his Standard Player’s Contract through the proper channels in conjunction with the National Hockey League.

“As a result, the Arizona Coyotes today have exercised the team’s right to terminate the contract of Alex Galchenyuk due to a material breach of the terms of his Standard Player’s Contract. The Club will have no further comment at this time.”