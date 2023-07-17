Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

EMPIRE OF THE SUNS

Yes, the Suns have future NBA Draft picks after the Durant, Beal trades

Jul 17, 2023, 10:17 AM | Updated: 2:10 pm

Kevin Durant, Mat Ishbia and James Jones (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)...

Kevin Durant, Mat Ishbia and James Jones (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)

(Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)

Kevin Zimmerman's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

No, the Phoenix Suns did not trade away all of their draft picks to acquire Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal.

It’s true they have risked all that they can, leaning heavily on the protection of the Stepien Rule, which requires a team to cling to a first-round choice in every other draft. Phoenix has toed the line even against that by trading pick swaps in every other year they didn’t outright trade their first-round picks. That gives the Suns the least-valuable pick in each round, and at times they’ve made a pick-swap twice.

The Durant trade lopped four first-rounders and added a pick-swap. The Bradley Beal deal nixed six second-rounders and added four first-round pick swaps to the list.

RELATED STORIES

But Phoenix has followed those big deals by adding draft capital in trades of Isaiah Todd and Cam Payne, all while making more pick swaps to re-collect three second-round choices in a deal with the Orlando Magic.

It’s definitely betting on themselves.

AS ESPN front office expert Bobby Marks said, others see Phoenix and new owner Mat Ishbia as “borrowing a line of credit against other NBA teams at a high interest rate.”

If the grand experiment works, it’ll lead to a championship. If the Suns tumble at some point in the coming years, it will take at least a few hard seasons, dumping star contracts and working with little draft capital to pick up the pieces.

Here’s what’s left in terms of draft capital.

Phoenix Suns’ future NBA Draft picks

First-round picks after pick-swaps

2024 — Least favorable of own pick, Wizards (conveys to Knicks if 13-30) or Grizzlies
2026 — Least favorable of own pick, Wizards (if not conveyed to Knicks in 2024-25) or Magic
2028 — Least favorable of own pick, Wizards (or 76ers if 9-30) or Nets
2030 — Least favorable of own, Wizards or Grizzlies

Suns second-round picks

2024 — Spurs, protected (via Payne trade)

2024 — Nuggets (via Magic trade)

2026 — Least favorable of Pistons, Magic or Bucks (via Magic trade)

2028 — Celtics via Magic, if 46-60 (via Magic trade)

2028 — Grizzlies (via Todd trade)

2029 — Grizzlies (via Todd trade)

Empire of the Suns

Bol Bol #10 of the Orlando Magic attempts a shot while being guarded by Myles Turner #33 of the Ind...

Kellan Olson

Bol Bol, picks, Cam Payne, oh my! What latest Suns moves mean

The Phoenix Suns made three separate moves on Sunday that all add intrigue to what's happening now and in the future.

14 hours ago

Deandre Ayton, Phoenix Suns...

Kevin Zimmerman

ESPN’s Marks doesn’t expect Deandre Ayton trade as veto power ends

Deandre Ayton signed an offer sheet to join the Indiana Pacers, and the Phoenix Suns matching it gave the center veto power on any trades.

6 days ago

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 11: Toumani Camara #2 of the Dayton Flyers dunks the ball against the Fo...

Kellan Olson

Toumani Camara impresses again for Suns in summer league win

Toumani Camara through a pair of summer league games has shown what he can bring to a basketball team and how it can be effective.

8 days ago

Jordan Goodwin #7 of the Washington Wizards dribbles the ball against the Milwaukee Bucks at Capita...

Kellan Olson

Camara shines, Goodwin hurt in summer Suns’ loss to Bucks

The Phoenix Suns' two key players to watch on their summer league team were standouts in the team's debut on Saturday.

10 days ago

Jordan Goodwin #7 of the Washington Wizards brings the ball up court against the Houston Rockets du...

Kellan Olson

Jordan Goodwin’s winning attributes headline Suns’ summer league

New Suns guard Jordan Goodwin was not just a throw-in as a part of the Bradley Beal trade. He can play and could have a role next season.

11 days ago

Toumani Camara, Dayton, Phoenix Suns draft pick...

Kevin Zimmerman

What we’re watching during the Suns’ Summer League run

What Toumani Camara, Jordan Goodwin and Isaiah Todd do with the Phoenix Suns' Summer League team could impact the NBA squad's roster.

13 days ago

Yes, the Suns have future NBA Draft picks after the Durant, Beal trades