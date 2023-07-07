The Phoenix Suns made a trade with the Grizzlies on Thursday, sending big man Isaiah Todd and two first-round pick swaps (2024 and 2030) to Memphis for three second-round picks, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported.

Phoenix will receive the New Orleans Pelicans 2025 pick and Memphis’ 2028 and 2029 picks.

The move comes after Todd landed in Phoenix in the trade that brought Bradley Beal to the Valley in exchange for Chris Paul, four first-round pick swaps, a future first-round pick (to Indiana) and six second-rounders.

In 2024 and 2030, Memphis will have the right to swap its own first for the lesser of the Suns/Wizards firsts, Wojnarowski added.

Entering Thursday, the Suns had 16 players on their roster and picked up much-needed draft capital in the process by shipping out Todd. The roster now sits at 15 players.

Todd was slotted to play with the Suns’ Summer League team in Las Vegas and still could play with the Grizzlies.

He was originally drafted pick No. 31 overall in the second round of 2021 after playing with the G League Ignite.