Kevin Durant may be your basketball idol, but he should also be your idol for moving worry-free through the complicated world of social media.

As Twitter’s usability got wonky over the weekend and Instagram/Facebook operator Meta released a new Twitter-like app called Threads on Wednesday, Durant pivoted from his Michael Rubin-party-attending to move swiftly into the new platform.

Social media managers, take note.

He let his followers on Twitter know he’s now over there. Durant’s public account linked to his @easymoneysniper Instagram profile already posted to the Threads platform, but Durant also suggested he’s quick to set up a burner account.

On threads with the burner. Come find me — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) July 6, 2023

Great self-awareness from the man who years ago took flak for operating burner accounts on Twitter.

Durant, by the way, has much more recently admitted he still owns burner accounts to stay active on social media.

One of the NBA’s most active social media users remains unafraid of the backlash he might receive.

He’s just out here having fun, speaking to the fans.

I lack maturity https://t.co/Y9eZo2TCQI — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) July 6, 2023

Anyway, taking some advice from the man who stays ahead of all new social media things, Arizona Sports is also out here on Threads, with a very public and non-burner account. Follow us over there if you feel like it.

