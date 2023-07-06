Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

HABOOB

Kevin Durant jokes about burner on new social media platform Threads

Jul 6, 2023, 8:51 AM

Kevin Durant dons a Nike hoodie...

Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns gestures prior to game five of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs against the LA Clippers at Footprint Center on April 25, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Haboob Blog's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

Kevin Durant may be your basketball idol, but he should also be your idol for moving worry-free through the complicated world of social media.

As Twitter’s usability got wonky over the weekend and Instagram/Facebook operator Meta released a new Twitter-like app called Threads on Wednesday, Durant pivoted from his Michael Rubin-party-attending to move swiftly into the new platform.

Social media managers, take note.

He let his followers on Twitter know he’s now over there. Durant’s public account linked to his @easymoneysniper Instagram profile already posted to the Threads platform, but Durant also suggested he’s quick to set up a burner account.

 

Great self-awareness from the man who years ago took flak for operating burner accounts on Twitter.

Durant, by the way, has much more recently admitted he still owns burner accounts to stay active on social media.

One of the NBA’s most active social media users remains unafraid of the backlash he might receive.

He’s just out here having fun, speaking to the fans.

Anyway, taking some advice from the man who stays ahead of all new social media things, Arizona Sports is also out here on Threads, with a very public and non-burner account. Follow us over there if you feel like it.

Haboob

MIAMI, FL - JUNE 28: Zack Greinke #21 of the Arizona Diamondbacks makes a pitch during the game aga...

Wills Rice

The mystic mind of Zack Greinke during his time with Arizona

The Athletic's Rustin Dodd and Jayson Jenks ranked the top 10 Zack Greinke stories and gave a peek into why he's one-of-a-kind.

24 days ago

Hjalte Froholdt...

Haboob Blog

Football or France? Hjalte Froholdt’s childhood aspirations involved thievery

We all have big aspirations as kids. But Cardinals OL Hjalte Froholdt's dream job growing up might have taken the cake for the wildest.

28 days ago

Colt McCoy, Arizona Cardinals QB...

Haboob Blog

Why Colt McCoy’s kids may want him to retire

Arizona Cardinals QB Colt McCoy told his kids that the family can get a furry friend when he retires, which isn't happening yet. 

1 month ago

Arizona Diamondbacks victory vest...

Haboob Blog

What’s the story behind the Diamondbacks’ victory vest?

The Arizona Diamondbacks' victory vest appears to be a Lourdes Gurriel Jr. idea adopted from his old team, the Toronto Blue Jays.

1 month ago

Follow @KellanOlson...

Kellan Olson

Not again: Zac Gallen’s warmup toss for D-backs strikes bird

Yes, it happened again. An Arizona Diamondbacks ace accidentally hit a bird with a baseball again.

2 months ago

(Bleacher Report Twitter screenshot)...

Wills Rice

Shaq revisits meme regarding Devin Booker’s night: ‘I owe you an apology’

Those who may be familiar with the Shaquille O'Neil meme regarding Christian Wood's performance in 2021 got to relive it again on Sunday.

2 months ago

Kevin Durant jokes about burner on new social media platform Threads