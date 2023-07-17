Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

Ishbia: Suns don’t see other moves coming for ‘phenomenal’ roster

Jul 17, 2023, 4:10 PM

Mat Ishbia at a game...

Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia laughs during the game between the Detroit Pistons and Phoenix Suns at Little Caesars Arena on February 04, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY


It would be understandable if the Phoenix Suns were done with roster movement this offseason, and the indications are that will be the case.

Owner Mat Ishbia joined Arizona Sports’ Burns & Gambo on Monday and discussed that, noting the possibility things can change.

“I think our roster is phenomenal,” he said. “I think our coaching staff is phenomenal, I love our players. I think we have a championship-caliber team as it stands right now. With that being said, I don’t forecast or predict any other moves. But with that being said, that could change tomorrow, a certain phone call comes in, someone checks (in).

“We love our team right now. I think the team that we have out there well exceeds even what we hoped after the season ended.”

RELATED STORIES

Phoenix’s latest moves on Sunday, trading point guard Cam Payne and signing center Bol Bol, completed a dramatic makeover over June and July. Only seven players on the roster last year are back, and the combo of Deandre Ayton and Devin Booker are now the only two remaining from the 2021 NBA Finals run.

The Suns traded for Washington Wizards former All-NBA guard Bradley Beal, forming one of the best backcourts in the league with Booker. While neither is a traditional point guard, both have plenty of experience initiating offense. Guard Jordan Goodwin, part of the Beal package, and veteran signing Eric Gordon give the Suns more ball-handlers off the bench. On top of forward Kevin Durant.

Payne’s departure, however, means the Suns roster does not have a “floor general” as a true point guard on the roster. So that could be seen as a need, and Phoenix has two separate trade exceptions it could attach some of its six future second-round picks to in order to bring back a player.

“Right now, I feel great about it,” Ishbia said of the roster. “I would not anticipate any other significant changes at all going forward but things can happen. I can never say never. We also have one extra roster spot (two-way), which is important I believe going forward.”

Phoenix Suns

The logo of the Northern Arizona Suns at the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott, AZ. (Photo by Alec ...

Kellan Olson

Mat Ishbia teases Suns G League announcement coming soon

It doesn't sound like the Phoenix Suns are going to go much longer without a G League team.

17 hours ago

Cam Payne, Phoenix Suns...

Arizona Sports

Suns trade Cam Payne to Spurs in package for future 2nd-rounder

The Phoenix Suns traded sparkplug backup PG Cam Payne in a package for a future second-rounder on Sunday morning.

17 hours ago

Kevin Durant, Mat Ishbia and James Jones (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)...

Kevin Zimmerman

Yes, the Suns have future NBA Draft picks after the Durant, Beal trades

The Phoenix Suns have replenished after the Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal trades took first-rounders, second-rounders and added pick swaps.

17 hours ago

Bol Bol #10 of the Orlando Magic attempts a shot while being guarded by Myles Turner #33 of the Ind...

Kellan Olson

Bol Bol, picks, Cam Payne, oh my! What latest Suns moves mean

The Phoenix Suns made three separate moves on Sunday that all add intrigue to what's happening now and in the future.

17 hours ago

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 07: Bol Bol #10 of the Orlando Magic passes the ball in the second half...

Arizona Sports

Reports: Waived Magic big Bol Bol signed by Suns

The Phoenix Suns on Sunday signed former Orlando Magic forward Bol Bol to a one-year contract according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

17 hours ago

(Phoenix Suns Twitter photo)...

Wills Rice

Sherfield shines as Suns fall to Jazz in penultimate Summer League game

The Phoenix Suns fell to the Utah Jazz 97-93 in the penultimate game of the Summer League in Las Vegas on Friday.

4 days ago

Ishbia: Suns don’t see other moves coming for ‘phenomenal’ roster