Ishbia: Suns don’t see other moves coming for ‘phenomenal’ roster

It would be understandable if the Phoenix Suns were done with roster movement this offseason, and the indications are that will be the case.

Owner Mat Ishbia joined Arizona Sports’ Burns & Gambo on Monday and discussed that, noting the possibility things can change.

“I think our roster is phenomenal,” he said. “I think our coaching staff is phenomenal, I love our players. I think we have a championship-caliber team as it stands right now. With that being said, I don’t forecast or predict any other moves. But with that being said, that could change tomorrow, a certain phone call comes in, someone checks (in).

“We love our team right now. I think the team that we have out there well exceeds even what we hoped after the season ended.”

Phoenix’s latest moves on Sunday, trading point guard Cam Payne and signing center Bol Bol, completed a dramatic makeover over June and July. Only seven players on the roster last year are back, and the combo of Deandre Ayton and Devin Booker are now the only two remaining from the 2021 NBA Finals run.

The Suns traded for Washington Wizards former All-NBA guard Bradley Beal, forming one of the best backcourts in the league with Booker. While neither is a traditional point guard, both have plenty of experience initiating offense. Guard Jordan Goodwin, part of the Beal package, and veteran signing Eric Gordon give the Suns more ball-handlers off the bench. On top of forward Kevin Durant.

Payne’s departure, however, means the Suns roster does not have a “floor general” as a true point guard on the roster. So that could be seen as a need, and Phoenix has two separate trade exceptions it could attach some of its six future second-round picks to in order to bring back a player.

“Right now, I feel great about it,” Ishbia said of the roster. “I would not anticipate any other significant changes at all going forward but things can happen. I can never say never. We also have one extra roster spot (two-way), which is important I believe going forward.”

Follow @AZSports